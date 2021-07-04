US coronavirus: Less than half of US states meet White House July 4 vaccine target as Delta variant threatens country’s progress





CNN –

Twenty states have met the Biden administration’s goal of partially vaccinating 70% of American adults by July 4 as the Delta variant spreads and people gather for the holiday season across the country. country.

White House officials admitted last month that they would fall short of their target, which was set in early May when the United States was vaccinating people at a much faster rate than it is today.

The United States reached its highest vaccination rate in mid-April when the seven-day average of daily doses exceeded 3.3 million. At that time, 1.8 million new people were fully immunized every day.

But that rate was not maintained, falling to a seven-day average of 1,121,064 doses administered per day on Saturday. About 685,472 people are fully immunized daily.

However, the administration has come close to its goal of vaccinating 160 million adults before the holidays. 157 million adults were fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to federal data.

Health experts have sounded the alarm bells about the risk posed by low vaccination rates in some areas, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus is now detected in all 50 US states and Washington, DC.

The Delta variant, which is highly contagious and causes even more serious illness, has spread to some areas so quickly that authorities have reverted their mask advice even though people are fully vaccinated.

Los Angeles County health officials suggested last week that county residents should wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their immunization status.

After California eased most of its Covid-19 restrictions on June 15, states’ Covid-19 test positivity rate doubled from 0.7% at the time to 1.5% on July 2 , according to state health data. The Delta variant accounts for 36% of all new cases of Covid-19 in California, and that number is expected to increase, a state health official said on Friday.

Health experts and studies have said that Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are very effective in protecting people from serious illness and hospitalizations related to Covid-19 and some of its dangerous variants.

Still, Barbara Ferrer, who heads the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, told CNN on Saturday that the county’s new mask guidelines were an added precaution against the increase in Covid-19 cases there. .

There are many contexts where, although we know that vaccines offer powerful protection to those who are vaccinated, the low risk that a vaccinated person could spread enough virus to infect someone else, associated with creating less and less risk in these settings where there are a lot of unvaccinated people, makes it a prudent tool that I think has a place in this full reopening that we have done in LA County, Ferrer said.

She added that the county does not require people to wear masks.

We just made a strong recommendation, if you’re indoors, in a setting where you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status, it’s best at this point to avoid another flare up here in County of LA by having everyone in those settings, where it could get crowded and you’re inside, often with poor ventilation, to keep those face covers on, she said.

California is one of 19 states that have fully immunized more than half of its population. The other 18 are: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, as well as Washington DC

Dr Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown University and CNN medical analyst, said on Saturday that full vaccine approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would help get more people vaccinated.

I think getting full approval will make a big difference. It will overcome that hesitation or lack of confidence from part of our population, she said.

Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech have started their requests for full FDA approval. Johnson & Johnson announced plans to apply for a biologics license, but had yet to do so on Friday.

Pfizer and Moderna have requested a priority review, which requires the FDA to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under a standard review. The dates of the goals have not yet been announced.

I wish the FDA would act faster, Ranney said, referring to the approval process. The full FDA approval process normally takes months, but they’ve already reviewed the preliminary data. It is not much more.

A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 31% of adults who have not yet been vaccinated would be more likely to receive a vaccine that is fully approved by the FDA. About 20% of adults who were not vaccinated said it was because they thought the vaccine was too recent.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House briefing on Covid-19 on Thursday that it would be highly unusual for the FDA to deny full approval of the coronavirus vaccines used under emergency use authorization.

You never want to get ahead of the FDA, but it really would be the most unusual situation not to see this get full approval, Fauci said. I believe it will happen.

The number of people traveling by air hit a new pandemic-era record on Friday as people travel for the weekend of July 4.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2,196,411 people at airports across the country, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

According to the TSA, that number is higher than the same day in 2019 before the pandemic, when the TSA screened 2,184,253 passengers.

The AAA projects that 47.7 million people will travel by road and air from July 1-5, a 40% increase from Independence Day trips last year and the second-highest travel volume. never recorded high.

CNNs Nadia Kounang, Pete Muntean, Deidre McPhillips, Jamie Gumbrecht, Cheri Mossburg, Natasha Chen, Kevin Conlon, Deanna Hackney contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/04/health/us-coronavirus-sunday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos