UK warns against duplicating Australia’s dark and bloody chapter on asylum





The British government has been warned not to duplicate the dark and bloody chapter on Australia’s immigration in light of Priti Patels’ new asylum plan.

Australia’s lawyers, former civil servants and doctors told The Independent that if the UK proceeds with a proposed overhaul of the asylum system, it risks international embarrassment and the rights of thousands of asylum seekers will be reduced.

British Interior Secretary Patel announced in March that under her proposed reforms, refugees arriving in the UK via an unauthorized route will be regularly reassessed for deportation to a safe country through which their automatic asylum rights will be denied and instead passed through. .

Those who cannot be removed immediately will be granted temporary status for up to 30 months, with reduced rights and benefits and limited right to family reunions.

Patel also said the law would be amended to allow asylum seekers to move out of the UK while asylum applications or appeals pave the way for overseas asylum processing. According to media reports, Gibraltar, Isle of Man and Rwanda are being considered.

The plan features many of Australia’s asylum laws introduced in the last decade.

national figures

Australia’s asylum abroad policy first started in 2001, lasted for several years, and was reintroduced by Labor in 2013. Then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd famously announced that asylum seekers arriving by boat without a visa would not be able to settle in Australia. “.

In subsequent years, the country sent more than 4,000 people to state-sponsored immigration detention centers in the small Pacific state of Nauru and the island of Manus, Papua New Guinea.

At least 10 people have lost their lives while being detained at a marine treatment center in Australia. In 2014, riots in a Papua New Guinea detention center killed two people, including a 23-year-old Iranian who was hit by a security guard and died of a head injury.

Dr Nick Martin, a former senior medical officer in Nauru, who openly opposed the Australian immigration regime, said this was a national shame.

The human cost is incredible. These people, he said, are often traumatized anyway and then locked up in a prison environment, exacerbating their trauma.

It costs a lot of money because you have to keep people abroad and get staff. Huge amounts of money were poured into people to go unnoticed. It caused a problem I didn’t need.

The human cost is incredible. These people are often traumatized anyway, and then locked up in a prison setting, exacerbating the trauma.

Dr. Nick Martin, Former Chief Medical Officer of Nauru

Australia has spent $12 billion on offshore processing in the last eight years, significantly more than expected.

Regarding Patels’ plan, Dr. Martin said: Australia has experienced international embarrassment over this. Does the UK want to adopt a policy that even most politicians in Australia are trying to get away from right now?

Traumatologist Paul Stevenson, who has provided psychological support to both refugees and staff at the Australian Coastal Detention Center, echoed these remarks.

He sent shockwaves through Australia that he had never seen anything more atrocious than Manus and Nauru in his decades of working at the site of terrorist attacks, bombings and mass murders.

The psychologist said Australia made the mistake of prioritizing efforts to appease voters in the short term and without a final plan when introducing reforms without setting ultimate goals.

If I can encourage the UK government to do anything it is to work right towards the resolution in the first place. Find it first, and you know where you’re heading, he added.

Unless you know that if you start a process that you can’t end, you’ll be doomed.

slow and winding

Up to three-quarters of asylum seekers held in Australian camps abroad are ultimately determined to be refugees, but the government has denied them the possibility of resettlement in the country.

Kurdish-Iranian journalist, human rights defender, writer and film producer Behrouz Boochani was detained on the island of Manus from 2013 to 2017, when the detention center was closed. He currently holds refugee status in New Zealand.

He described the offshore regime as a tragedy, saying: The British people do not want their government to cause the same tragedy in their own name. It has harmed hundreds of innocent people and also damaged the political culture of the country.

The places of detention were closed in 2017 and 2018, but about 300 people remained on the shore and temporarily settled. Hundreds are in Australia after being evacuated for medical treatment, more than 750 have returned voluntarily and 20 have been deported. About 900 people, including 870 in the United States, settled in third countries. Thirteen former detainees were killed.

The British people do not want their government to cause the same tragedy in their name. It has harmed hundreds of innocent people and also damaged the political culture of the country.

Beruzbuchani detained for years on Manus Island

Abul Rizvi, a senior official with Immigration Australia from the early 1990s to 2007, said the first phase of ocean treatment that occurred while he was working for the government was relatively successful. Settled in Australia for two years.

But he said when the policy was reintroduced in 2013, it was much slower and much more painful because the Australian government refused to house those in the camps and instead left them in limbo. for several years.

The UK’s proposal still has too many loopholes, as a former immigration official warns that the UK risks a similar fate. If you’re looking at this purely as blocking asylum seekers and getting rid of those who have failed, I’m not sure if Patel has a solution. half baked.

David Burke, an attorney at the Australian Human Rights Law Center, explained that throughout 2018, he and other lawyers were pursuing court proceedings to repatriate people from overseas custody who need out of custody treatment to the mainland.

If you’re looking at this purely as blocking asylum seekers and getting rid of those who have failed, I’m not sure if Patel has a solution. half baked

Abul Rizvi, former Australian immigration manager

Dozens of children attempted suicide, but the government refused to move people. Parents took turns sleeping because they couldn’t leave a child under 10 alone, he said.

With Patels resonating with the British government when he used the term activist lawyer, Burke said legal representatives as well as doctors supporting asylum seekers in camps abroad have begun to be slandered by the Australian government.

Given the reality of what happened in Australia, the idea of ​​a country looking at it as a model is frankly terrifying, he added.

Australian Senator Nick McKim, co-deputy director of the Australian Greens, has urged Britain to learn from its own country’s mistakes and not use marine processing.

He added: This is a really dark and bloody chapter in the Australian anthem and a chapter urging Britain not to write for itself. Learn from the horrors of offshore detention where people’s lives have been destroyed.

Taxpayer-funded Cruelty

Another feature of Australia’s repression of boat arrivals is the introduction of temporary protective visas (TPVs), introduced in 2013, a form of temporary settlement issued to recognized refugees who arrived in the country by boat before the maritime system was put into operation.

Although TPV holders have the right to work, study and receive state benefits, they do not have access to the refugee family reunion mechanism and can only travel abroad under convincing circumstances.

As with the UK proposal, Australia’s TPV policy requires that refugees be reviewed regularly to assess whether they can be deported.

However, those granted a TPV in Australia are rarely deported from Australia.

Burke explained that the temporary visa policy had failed completely, explaining that nine years after its introduction, there are thousands of people who have not yet received an initial hearing on their protection claim.

The idea that protection can be treated as a three-year contract that needs to be reviewed is clearly a disgusting concept for those who come here for safety, but it’s also a bureaucratic nightmare for governments.

A 2019 University of New South Wales study found that Australian TPV refugees were half as likely to be diagnosed with PTSD compared to 30% of permanent visa holders, with Australian TPV refugees having significantly worse mental health than refugees holding secure permanent visas.

Additionally, people with temporary visas were 2.4 times more likely to report suicide than holders of permanent visas.

Sangeetha Pillai, a senior research fellow at the Kandor Centre, which studies refugee law, said that those involved in Australia’s TPV were effectively locked in limbo and urged the UK government and voters to think about the human costs of such a system.

Former immigration officer Rivzi described TPV as a taxpayer-funded cruelty, adding: All they do is create pain. They don’t slow the numbers coming and they don’t force people to go home. I can’t see what they’ve accomplished other than the pain and cost.

all options in the table

A home office spokeswoman said it was looking at what other countries are doing to combat illegal immigration and would not rule out options that could help reduce the problem.

Media reports earlier this week said the department is considering plans to build an overseas asylum processing center in Rwanda. The department has since denied that such a plan exists, but has not ruled out the idea.

Patel is also reported to be considering sending asylum seekers to processing centers on Gibraltar, the Isle of Man and the islands off the Scottish coast.

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 asylum seekers in the UK have already been told that their claims will not be processed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and will instead consider deportation to the European countries they have traveled to.

However, the UK currently has no mechanism to carry out such a return, and EU countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden, have said the Independent will not engage in bilateral deals with the UK.

It is assumed that these asylum seekers will be granted a new form of temporary protection visa for Ms Patels if the UK cannot expel them from the country, even if they are considered refugees.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman added that the new immigration plan would welcome people through a safe and legal route and would prevent abuse of the system and the crimes associated with it. Our system of asylum is broken and we cannot sit still while people die trying to cross. channel.

The Australian Government did not respond to requests for comment until the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-warned-not-to-replicate-australia-s-dark-and-bloody-chapter-on-asylum-b1872277.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos