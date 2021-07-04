A plague of the Earth: Swarms of locusts invade the western United States | Insects





They arrive in swarms so dense that it may seem that the earth is moving. They cover roads and fields, bomb ATV riders and regularly devour grain and grass to the torment of farmers and ranchers.

A massive grasshopper population is proliferating in the sweltering western United States, where a deep drought has created ideal conditions for grasshopper eggs to hatch and survive to adulthood.

I can only describe grasshoppers in curses, said Richard Nicholson, a cattle rancher in Fort Klamath, a small community in southern Oregon, who once recalled seeing flocks of grasshoppers eating 1,000. acres per day and cover the ground like snow. Insects cause countless headaches for farmers and ranchers, competing with livestock for hard-to-find wild fodder and costing tens of thousands of dollars in lost crops and associated costs. They are a scourge of the Earth They only destroy the earth, destroy the crops. They’re just a bad, bad predator.

As prolific as they are, grasshoppers are not intruders. Originally from Western lands, they have been there for millions of years, their populations generally in check. They hatch as tiny adult versions, so small that about 50 can fit on a quarter-sized room. On average, most die before becoming the winged adults who now buzz in the rural skies. They and their eggs are susceptible to pathogens, harsh winters, and starvation when they are young. But grasshopper populations started to soar in the spring of 2020, thanks to warmer, drier winters that favored survival, as well as a few lucky rains that boost the grass that feeds young grasshopper populations.

Oregon and Montana have been hit hardest by insatiable eaters, especially in the arid eastern flanks of both states. Thirteen other states also face damage from grasshoppers, according to risk maps assembled by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the US Department of Agriculture. The program helps contain grasshoppers on the course and also targets a close cousin, the Mormon cricket. The 17 states under this pest patrol have a combined agricultural value of $ 8.7 billion, according to the most recent estimates. Last year, the program spent over $ 5 million on suppression efforts and is currently infused with more.

Grasshoppers in the Lac des Cygnes region. Photography: courtesy of Helmuth Rogg

The largest consumers of biomass in the country are neither cattle nor bison. They’re grasshoppers, said Helmuth Rogg, an entomologist and agronomist who works for the Oregon Department of Agriculture. They eat and eat from the day they are born until the day they die. That’s all they do.

They basically ate all the fodder, said John OKeeffe, a cattle rancher whose eastern Oregon ranch was besieged by locusts a year ago. The ranch was recently treated with an insecticide to avoid further threat. OKeeffe estimates the grasshoppers cost him $ 50,000 in lost forage, plus the cost of hay to feed the cattle once the pasture forage is gone.

According to Rogg, farm losses from grasshoppers often run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. In addition to grazing rangeland fodder, which also destroys the diet of wild antelopes, grasshoppers eat the leaves of fruit trees and lie down in dry areas where crops ring, where they decimate the grains as they slowly eat towards the grass. interior. Capable of flying for miles, they can travel in groups to consume one area, then move on to the next.

They eat and eat from the day they are born until the day they die. That’s all they do Helmuth Rogg

But controlling grasshoppers can be difficult. Because they molt like snakes, shedding their skin as they grow, they are only susceptible to the most targeted insecticide, dimilin, when they are young and between molts. That window is small in places like Oregon, where grasshoppers tend to hatch early and mature quickly, in part because the climate crisis hastens the timing of their hatching. Adults, once spotted, are too old to be controlled except with chemicals that harm other insects. This means that ranchers and farmers who spot infestations are often unlucky until the following year. This is already the case in Oregon, where grasshoppers are entering adulthood. This is not the case in Montana, where authorities have made the most requests for insecticide.

Based on the initial data, the suppression campaign will be, like the grasshopper population, the first or second largest in 35 years. Left alone, the grasshopper population would eventually shrink. Their population explosions tend to be cyclical, controlled after predator populations catch up to them to pack them down. In addition to the pathogens that claim them, parasites and fungi also attack grasshoppers, while they and their eggs are the meal of beetles, moths, lizards, and birds. Their popularity as a prey base makes them the key to ecological balance most of the time. That is until the population density turns them into pests.

They’re kind of neat bugs, kind of like a pack, but when they walk through a field they completely wipe out everything in it, said Tylor Lorenz, a sixth-generation breeder near the border of the United States. ‘Oregon with California. The damage they cause when they enter crops is absolutely horrendous.

