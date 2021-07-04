Artists charged for technology will solve UK copyright problems





The author is the chairman of DACS, the Designers and Artists Copyright Association.

Works by thousands of artists (writers, designers, musicians, painters and performers) are copied every day. This infringes their copyright. They own the rights to their work, but their rights are not enforced and the creators are not compensated. The cost is high, but it is now much higher as Covid has eliminated many of the income streams such as live performances, gallery openings and many precarious jobs they have depended on. So it’s more difficult for artists to survive.

Many countries have already addressed this by introducing levies that reward artists for work used by others. Part of the purchase price of digital storage devices such as smartphones and personal computers goes to creative workers for digital content that makes the Internet attractive. Germany, France, Belgium and Italy have some of the best established levies, and virtually every European country bar Monaco has such a mechanism. The same is true of Israel and Japan, more recently Malawi, Morocco and Tunisia. In all of these places, artists are compensated for their copyrights.

But not in the UK. There is no such mechanism here.

It can change. The Smart Fund is being billed as a collaboration between producers and performers, tech companies and governments as a direct way to invest in the UK’s economic, social and cultural wealth. This fund will invest levy income into artists of all ages and backgrounds as a means of contributing to the economic and cultural rebuilding of the UK. Most of the money raised is paid as royalties directly to artists through established collection associations such as I Chair. Some support cultural projects across the country, encourage young and emerging artists, and support level-up agendas. All of this is managed and determined in partnership with the already existing governments, tech companies and collecting organizations to distribute copyright revenue.

A levy is not a tax. Technology creators have already agreed to support the creative industry in this way in 44 countries around the world, and they do so with transparency and accountability. In countries like Germany and France, levies generate hundreds of millions of euros for artists, making their work sustainable. Smart funds are not a “gadget tax”. It is an opportunity for tech companies to work with government and creative industries to resume cultural life in the UK.

Personally, many tech leaders say they are tired of being portrayed as villains ridiculed for appearing callous and hostile to the societies they serve. They easily admit that historically much of their own explosive success owes to the early adoption of the technology by artists and creators around the world. Some say they do their part by supporting artistic charities. But artists don’t want philanthropy. They want what everyone wants.

After the tragedy of the pandemic, it’s time to break out of the polarized stalemate and figure out how to make the tech sector a good citizen by engaging the creative communities that the tech sector depends on and serves. The Smart Fund provides a transparent, collaborative and sustainable means for government, technology and creative communities to work together to inspire and enhance the expressive work of the artists that make the UK world famous.

Before the pandemic, the UK’s creative industries contributed over £110 billion to the economy and grew at five times the rate of the economy as a whole. Smart Funds are not charities. It is a regenerative economic development plan that will make and sustain important parts of UK industry and society more productive, diverse and robust for years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a204061b-7003-4f82-b5ac-54d11620cd6c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos