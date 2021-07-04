



For Hannah Cron, a sophomore at Lipscomb University in Tennessee, the impact of the pandemic has offered many bright spots.

As someone with a chronic illness, the switch to e-learning made it easy for him to sit in class with a heating pad, take his medication, or leave the classroom without causing any disruption.

However, despite all of this, Cron still prefers to attend school in person.

It’s hard to feel out of place and belong somewhere if you’ve never met the people around you, and it’s been really hard, Cron said. As much as I have benefited from the online course format, I don’t know if this is the best thing in the long run for me. Overall, the benefits of retaking the in-person classes outweigh the negatives.

She is not alone either.

As new cases, deaths and hospitalizations from Covid continued to decline, U.S. universities have reinstated in-person classes for the fall. Many students in the United States express their enthusiasm for returning to classes in person and how they have missed the unique atmosphere offered by the university.

Online schooling has further made many students feel isolated from their peers and teachers.

Cron started college in the fall of last year and talked about how difficult it is to make new friends through online school.

I really missed the camaraderie that can occur in a classroom, especially if it’s a smaller class, Cron said. And you can do some of that through Zoom, but it’s hard to really feel like you know people you’ve never seen in person. And it’s hard to form relationships [in online school] which is something I really looked forward to in college and didn’t have so much.

A lot of online schooling was all about attending classes and completing homework. It was hard to meet new people, chat about the lessons, and get to know the teachers when you saw them virtually only a few hours a week.

Likewise, Tatiyana Nored, a student at Long Beach State University in California, felt that the online school did not provide a full college experience. Video calls couldn’t make up for what was lost.

In the online courses, I really had no relationship with other people. But when I was in person I had friends in every class, I could go back to my dorms and roommates and roommates and friends that I could hang out with and have dinner with. Nored said. Online school really felt like classes because there was nothing else for me to do but get back to my own bed.

Little moments like chatting before class starts, having interesting conversations with a professor during office hours, and meeting new people on campus are gone.

Margaret Carlton, a student at the University of Georgia, said she liked the structure of the in-person classes. You were present in class with your teacher and your classmates, without being distracted by a computer.

I think [online school] is nice for that flexibility and for students who might have more to balance, such as a job or a family requirement. But I think that as a student having the responsibility to show up to class at the same time on the same day really helps you get in the mindset of being present, of being a student and of being a student. to be engaged. Carlton said. It’s easier for me when the lessons are in person.

Despite the enthusiasm for going back to school, many students recognize that a lot has been done to make online school accessible and convenient as the pandemic rages on.

Many students noted that their teachers were adaptive and understanding. A survey by TopHat, an active learning courseware platform, found that more than half [of the students] agree that their instructors provide the necessary flexibility.

This flexibility has helped many students adjust during a difficult time in their lives.

A lot of professors were like, yes, this is real life, you have issues, which I haven’t really encountered in in-person learning, commented Emily Miller, a student at Weber State University, Utah. They were like something was happening, let us know, which was never the case with the in-person classes. I think the group effort to understand how different it is was something special, we all got that.

But ultimately, learning in person means more than just going to a physical classroom. This means having spaces to focus on schoolwork in campus libraries and spaces like club meetings where students could meet like-minded people. The same TopHat survey also found that 54% prefer to learn primarily in person.

Abigail Helm, a student at Winthrop University in South Carolina, felt that during the pandemic she had missed all the connections that made on a college campus. She is thrilled at the prospect of extracurricular activities.

I’m really looking forward to hosting in-person events on campus outside of the classroom, meeting the clubs I’m in and having this college experience, Helm said. It was really like I wasn’t in school, I felt like I was in a parallel universe or something, it was really weird.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/04/us-college-students-return-in-person-class-school

