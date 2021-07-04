Rights groups unite to call for UK corporate liability law | Corporate Social Responsibility





Nearly 30 organizations have united to introduce a Corporate Responsibility Act that urges the UK to follow in the footsteps of its European partners and requires companies to conduct human rights and environmental due diligence across their supply chains.

Groups including TUC, Friends of the Earth and Amnesty International said systematic human rights abuses and destructive practices are common in British companies’ global operations and supply chains and that voluntary approaches to addressing the problem have failed.

Countries such as France, Germany and Norway have already passed laws on supply chain due diligence, and the EU must introduce obligations for all companies operating in a single market. Proponents of the new law say UK companies operating on a single market will be obliged to meet those obligations, but outside companies will not.

Mark Dearn, director of the Corporate Justice Coalition that supports the call, said: Respect for human rights cannot be guaranteed without binding laws that address business abuses of rights occurring in global supply chains by multinational corporations.

The UK describes itself as a leader in business and human rights, but this is not true. There are no UK laws that hold companies accountable for human rights abuses, and modern slavery laws do not guarantee the absence of modern slavery in the supply chain. Meanwhile, countries in Europe are creating new laws that go far beyond the obligations imposed on British companies.

Twenty-nine groups supporting the new law, including Labor Behind the Label, Unison and Christian Aid, say it’s important to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and uphold the G7 commitment to respect human rights. Over the past few months, at the G7 summit hosted by Boris Johnson, leaders have worked to ensure that global supply chains do not use forced labor.

A government spokesperson said: The government is committed to eradicating modern slavery in the global economy and increasing supply chain transparency, and we will go further than ever to crack down on illegal deforestation and protect rainforests. is. It was introduced through groundbreaking environmental legislation.

We strongly encourage businesses to conduct due diligence and identify, prevent and account for potential risks throughout their operations and supply chain relationships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/04/rights-groups-join-forces-to-call-for-uk-corporate-accountability-laws

