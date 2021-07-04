Nurse Travis AFB competes in US Strongman Championships> US Air Force> Post Display





TRAVIS AIR BASE, California (AFNS) –

“Now it’s definitely a sprint; it’s incredible ! a master of ceremonies shouts into the microphone as Captain Jamie Navarro, nurse in charge of the 60th Surgical Group Command Squadron, carries 165 pounds in each hand during the US Strongman Nationals competition, June 5, in Minneapolis.

Navarro, 36, from Phoenix, has been competing in strongman competitions since 2017. The Marine Corps veteran served as a truck driver, deployed for 13 months in 2006 and separated after eight years of service. She then went to school to become a nurse and get back in shape. She was using CrossFit and at that time was tinkering with the idea of ​​being commissioned into the Air Force to serve again.

“I was first introduced to the strongman (competitions) at a CrossFit gym,” she said. “I remember seeing people pushing trucks and flipping tires thinking, ‘Oh, I’m not strong enough to do this.’ I went over there and pushed the truck… my legs looked like Bambi’s legs afterwards, but I did.

Since then, Navarro has competed in many strongman competitions, even winning two. She won Arizona Strongest in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic and California Strongest earlier this year. However, her goal was to attend an international event, and in order to do so, Navarro would have to appear on a national show – she did so on June 5, placing second.

“In fact, participating in a national exhibition… that’s what I worked for,” she said. “A lot of times when you compete you look at your mistakes and look at what you could have done better, but in this one it was my best – I’m really proud of myself. I leave with my head held high, saying: “I did well”.

Navarro thanks his kids and gym family for keeping his motivation and driving high.

“Family is the backbone of my motivation for me,” she explained. “The blood, sweat and tears I shed for my sport should be a role model for my children… to show them what it means to be dedicated to something.

Navarro explained that on the days when she didn’t want to show up or wanted to slack off, this is where her gym family played the biggest part.

“My gym family will always be there to give me the extra push to finish my workouts when it’s tough, hold me accountable and remind me of my goals,” she said. “This is love and support at its best.”

Preparation for competition is more than daily training. To be ready for competition, Navarro needed the strict training and diet that she credits her trainer and nutritionist to for helping her prepare. They would give him specific workouts and a diet to follow for weeks, right up to the nationals.

The US Strongman Nationals consist of competitors from the same weight class competing in multiple classes – Navarro competed in the 132 pound weight class.

The competition consisted of five events: a round-axle press medley where competitors had to press a 140-pound log and 150-pound axle over their heads repeatedly for 60 seconds; a 345-pound deadlift, repeated as many times for 60 seconds; a timed farmer carries 165 pounds in each hand for a total distance of 100 yards; a timed sandbag transport medley where competitors carry a 165 pound barrel over 50 yards, sprint back and come back with a 150 pound sandbag; a timed Atlas Stones series where competitors pick up and carry 150 pound, 175 pound and 205 pound stones on a large bar.

Navarro competes in the US Strongman Pro Women’s Worlds V on October 9, 2021, in Williston, North Dakota.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2680460/travis-afb-nurse-competes-in-us-strongman-nationals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos