Caught in a geopolitical struggle: US-Iran standoff in Iraq | Conflict News





Iraq is increasingly becoming a theater of conflict between the United States and Iran, with the deadly air raids on pro-Iranian militias being just the latest example.

While the Iraqi government has condemned the airstrikes, a change of course is unlikely as the presence of both sides is critical to their respective foreign policy goals, analysts say.

The US Air Force carried out attacks last week against pro-Iranian militia installations in the Syrian-Iraqi border region. From there, militias launched drone strikes on US targets all over Iraq.

Stephen Zunes, professor of politics at the University of San Francisco, told Al Jazeera that the confrontation in Iraq between US and Iran-aligned forces escalated after the withdrawal of Donald Trump’s former administration from the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

There has been a low-intensity conflict between the United States and Iran since the 1980s, but it has accelerated since the United States reimposed sanctions against Iran in 2018, despite compliance by Iran’s joint comprehensive plan of action, Zunes said.

Iran could now hope to demand a price from the United States with increased attacks on Washington’s decision to effectively destroy the seven-nation agreement while inflicting such economic damage on the country, Zunes said.

The targets hit by the US air raids had been used by a number of armed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, the first Iraqi militia, operating under Iran’s direct command.

Kataib Hezbollah and other militias are demanding the withdrawal of the remaining US forces that support the Iraqi army in the fight against the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

At least four Iraqi militiamen were killed along the border with Syria, while no US soldiers were injured. But the incident shows just how fragile the situation has become and how the remaining 2,500 US military personnel are increasingly threatened with attacks in the region.

Naturally, the most effective way to keep the US military safe would be to bring them home to the United States, Zunes argued.

The Iraqi parliament last year voted to withdraw US forces from the country, but [US President Joe] Biden declined to honor their request, Zunes said.

Precarious situation

With ISIS largely defeated, serious questions arise as to the need for the United States to maintain 2,500 troops in Iraq, especially as their presence could provoke a major military confrontation with Iran, Zunes added. .

However, Washington finds itself in a precarious situation, as it appears to be the last line of defense against Iranian hegemony in the Middle East.

Already Tehran exerts a significant influence in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, mainly made possible by the Iranian alliance policy, as early as 1982, when the Lebanese Hezbollah was created with the active help of the Revolutionary Guards.

Currently, this alliance includes the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assads and armed groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In addition, militias from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been linked to the Iranian Quds Force (QF).

For the United States, Iran’s military might and asymmetric warfare is a geopolitical conundrum. Protecting American troops has become a tightrope exercise and Biden must maneuver with caution.

Biden has shown himself willing to use force against Iranian-backed militias, but also recognizes that threatening Iran or provoking war would play into the hands of Iranian extremists, Zunes said.

In the midst of the conflict is Iraq.

The continued clashes therefore also reflect how Iran and the United States compete against each other to assert influence over Iraq’s future direction, Zunes added.

Iraqi soldier stands guard after a fire was started by pro-Iranian militiamen in the grounds of the US embassy in Baghdad in January 2020 [Nasser Nasser/AP]

On the payroll

Unsurprisingly, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi strongly condemned the recent US airstrikes. They represent a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security, the prime minister said in Baghdad, adding that Iraq refused to use its territory to pay its bills.

However, his criticism failed to take into account the fact that Iraq has not been able to stop the attacks against the American interests of Kataib Hezbollah, who as a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF ), are mainly in the pay of the government.

Due to devastating US sanctions, the pandemic and falling oil prices, Iran has been forced to cut back its financial support for militias in the region. As a result, the PMF-led forces relied more on funding from the Iraqi government.

Unable to stop either Iranian or US actions on its soil, Iraq now faces several challenges that can undo the progress made in recent years. Moreover, the upcoming elections add new dynamics to the problem, Simon Mabon, professor of international politics at Lancaster University, told Al Jazeera.

Iraq’s slow path to elections is exacerbating the increasingly precarious political, social and economic conditions that have fueled protests in recent years. Conflicting visions of the nature of Iraqi politics and the role of religion and Iran in the political sphere are fundamental in this regard, Mabon said.

A rift within Iraq and the country’s leadership remains pervasive.

While some groups push for the disectarization of Iraqi politics, the re-imagining or withdrawal of religion and religious actors from political life, others are staunchly opposed to such processes, Mabon said.

Much of that anger was underlying frustration with Iranian influence and the actions of Iranian-backed militias, who have embarked on a campaign of systematic violence against those who oppose their vision, Mabon said.

Pay a devastating price

Iraq thus finds itself in the thankless position of being at the heart of the American-Iranian tensions.

With the American strikes on installations in Iraq [and Syria], once again the Iraqis are caught up in a geopolitical struggle and are paying a devastating price, Mabon said.

Additionally, the most recent airstrikes come at a time when international negotiations are underway on a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA.

The exacerbation of the conflict therefore also concerned a broader political game between the United States and Iran on the JCPOA and also efforts to recalibrate relations between Tehran and Washington, Mabon said, especially with the regime’s new leadership. .

Coming at a time when the Islamic Republic has elected a new president, this period of recalibration is essential in shaping the future of relations between the two states and regional policy in general, Mabon said.

Both sides are fully aware that current developments could affect the JCPOA negotiations.

Zunes said, however, that the likelihood of the United States leaving the negotiating table remains rather inconceivable, and that would only happen if there was no hope of progress towards a deal.

In the eyes of the Biden administration, the Iran nuclear deal remains a centerpiece of its foreign policy, and the primary focus of the JCPOA remains.

Biden recognizes that renewing the deal will prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, which is of critical importance to the United States, Zunes said.

While Biden, like virtually all American officials, was undoubtedly hostile to the Iranian regime, he understands that it is in the interests of the United States and the Middle East as a whole to revert to the nuclear deal, Zunes concluded.

