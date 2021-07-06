UK Environment Agency faces legal battle over landfill fumes | landfill





A 5-year-old boy from Staffordshire has started taking legal action against the EPA over smoke coming from a landfill. Medical experts say it’s shortening his life expectancy.

Activists said they wrote letters to begin legal proceedings on behalf of Matthew Richards, who was born prematurely and whose serious respiratory health problems were exacerbated by smoke from a landfill near his home in Silverdale, near Newcastle’s under-lime.

Stinky smoke from the Walleys Quarry landfill has plagued residents for months, with locals reporting nosebleeds, itchy eyes and sore throats, and asthma sufferers say they need to increase their medications.

A report by Dr Ian Sinha, pediatric respiratory consultant at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, concluded that exposure to field-generated hydrogen sulfide fumes would have lifelong detrimental effects on Mathews’ future respiratory health and reduce his life expectancy.

He said smoke from landfills is creating a public health emergency with potentially fatal consequences, especially for children, the elderly and vulnerable adults, and has called for urgent action to reduce the smoke.

Mathews aunt Lauren Currie said the situation was heartbreaking for the family. Everything we think of is terrible. Fortunately, our children have healthy lungs, but if this continues, how long will it last? She said. We want to be taken more seriously. The landfill must be closed. You shouldn’t be too close to the residents in the first place.

The Environment Agency, which monitors air quality in the area, has instructed Walleys Quarry to manage odors and landfill gases from the site and said it is challenging the site’s operators at every step.

The Environment Agency said it was trying to strongly regulate Walleys Quarry. Photo: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

Sinha said that Public Health England data showed that residents of the Silverdale ward had higher than average mortality rates from respiratory disease, diagnosis of lung cancer, and hospitalizations for acute childhood illness, and disproportionately higher than expected in the socioeconomic profile of the area.

According to his report, exposure to hydrogen sulfide smoke causes inflammation and damage to blood vessels, which can lead to poor airway development in children.

A statement representing the Stop the Stink Cap It Off campaign said it was asked to confirm with the Environment Agency that, in light of the Sinhas report, the quarry would be closed and urgent action would be taken to keep the area safe. If they do not take this action, the case will go to higher court as soon as possible, the statement said.

Rebekah Carrier, an attorney representing Mathew, said: EA has the power to intervene and has a duty to prevent the abuse of Mathews human rights. Since there is evidence that his life is getting shorter, he is saying that this is a hindrance to his right to life.

She said she had long suspected that Matthews’ mother, Rebecca, was hurting her son because of her acting. Someone has to put their head on the railing and say: This is not right for my child, nor is it right for someone else’s child. You have to do something. She’s doing something any parent could do, but she’s very brave because this isn’t a small thing to start with.

EPA’s Clare Dinnis said: We were doing everything within our authority to strongly regulate the operations of Walleys Quarry Limited.

Weve directed Walleys Quarry Ltd to invest in several complex and expensive engineering solutions in a very short period of time. We are already seeing some improvements in this work. It will not stop until operators effectively manage the odors that arise from their operations.

