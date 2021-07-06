UK climate target says it will cost less than fighting Covid OBR | Environment





The UK’s climate target will cost governments less for the next 30 years if the Covid-19 pandemic acts quickly, according to the UK’s financial watchdog.

According to the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) projections, when the UK’s contribution to the global climate crisis ends, it will add 21% of GDP to the country’s debt by 2050, or 469 billion in current terms. However, these costs could double if the government postpones measures to reduce emissions.

Independent spending forecasts suggest that taking action early to decarbonize the economy will have a smaller net impact on UK finances than Covid or the 2008 financial crisis.

But spending watchers said delaying climate action until the start of the next decade, which is considered crucial to preventing dangerous levels of global warming, will eventually double the nation’s debt than acting quickly. Failure to do so could have catastrophic consequences for public finances, OBR warned.

OBR Chairman Richard Hughes said: Over the past 18 months, countries that have taken swift action to contain the domestic spread of the coronavirus have seen how fewer deaths and earlier recovery from the recession.

And our modeling of the dynamics of climate change suggests that early, decisive action to tackle carbon emissions could cut the overall financial cost of reaching net zero in half.

The UK has enacted legislation to build a net zero carbon economy by phasing out fossil fuels for electric heating and transport powered by renewable energy sources by 2050.

The spending watchdog team has found that climate action will bring costs and opportunities to the UK Treasury when negotiating the choices and trade-offs involved in addressing major global threats.

The cost of decarbonization will be substantial, but green spending pays itself off in areas including transportation where battery technology can lower the lifetime cost of electric vehicles than gasoline vehicles.

The move to a green economy will also be partially offset by savings from more energy-efficient buildings, which will reduce the state’s net cost to a real $340 billion, OBR added.

However, there are significant net costs that society must bear in order to successfully decarbonize in other sectors, such as home gas boilers and phasing out road fuel taxes.

Decreasing the number of fossil fuel-powered cars that will be banned from sale in 2030 would reduce annual fuel tariffs by 35 billion (1.5% of GDP) and VED imports. This can be temporarily offset by imposing a higher tax on carbon, which may also help pay for some conversion costs. pic.twitter.com/ZNUpmtd7ml

— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) July 6, 2021

Hughes said an initial action scenario for the UK to raise carbon taxes from the mid-2020s and increase investment in green technologies would add about 20% to government debt over the next 30 years. Epidemic is expected to be added in two years.

However, if left unchecked, the impact of the climate crisis could increase public debt by up to 289% of GDP by the end of this century.

OBR figures are in line with the UK’s official climate advisor, the Climate Change Committee, which last year projected that the total cost of reaching net zero by 2050 was astonishingly low at 1.4 trillion, offset by savings of 1.1 trillion. Net cost of 312 billion over 30 years.

The economic and financial consequences of reaching net zero are uncertain, and you have a choice between costs borne by the state and costs borne by households and businesses. We therefore consider alternative scenarios and their impact on sensitivities and debt. #OBRfiscalriskspic.twitter.com/TL7AeECufL

— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) July 6, 2021



