Data Predicts 2m UK Summer Covid Cases With 10m Containment | corona virus





According to The Guardian analysis, 2 million people could be infected with Covid this summer, potentially meaning up to 10 million people will have to be quarantined in just six weeks, calling for warnings of health risks and economic destruction.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the UK was entering uncharted territory in the process of fully lifting its lockdown rules from 19 July. New infections could easily rise to more than 100,000 a day during the summer, he said.

28,773: Current UK daily infection rate

50,000: the government estimates the number of infections per day until July 19

100,000: Sajid Javids estimates possible daily cases this summer

5,000: Labor estimates for the number of long-term Covid cases per day if this happens

81,513: Highest total daily infections in UK history (29 December 2020)

2 million: total number of possible new infections by mid-August

10 million: Estimates of people asked to quarantine before system changes on August 16

12 million: the number of people in the UK who were not double-vaccinated by mid-August

60%: Percentage of hospitality workers aged 16 to 34

Javid announced that double-vaccinated persons will not need to be quarantined after coming into contact with a confirmed case of Covid from August 16, with the exception of those under the age of 18. The rules for adults take effect at least 10 days after the second dose. Anyone caught with Covid must be legally quarantined.

The Guardian is aware that waiving the requirement to quarantine contacts immediately on July 19 would increase the number of cases by up to 25 percent compared to waiting four more weeks, the ministers warned.

But the decision to wait before lifting the self-isolation rules combined with the surge in cases in the process of further unlocking is raising concerns over the long-term damage from the coronavirus and disruptions that could cause businesses to close due to a lack of staff.

UK Hospitality has called for further action to protect the sector, where 60% of its workers are aged 16 to 34. This means that many people won’t get the double immunization until mid-August. The trade organization said self-isolation calls are creating a genocide even in existing infection rates.

Ministers acknowledge the inevitable increase in cases as the country opens up, but argues that the rate of vaccination will not entail serious hospitalizations or deaths. However, according to the latest official data, the number of people hospitalized for Covid rose 38% last week to 1,988, the fastest increase since October last year.

Downing Street also believes a summer reopening is potentially less risky than a postponement until the fall, when unvaccinated children return to their classrooms.

In the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Javid said he was very candid about the trajectory of the infection. This epidemic is not over yet and we will continue to proceed with caution. However, we are increasingly convinced that our plans are working and that we can soon begin a new chapter based on personal responsibility and common sense, rather than a dull instrument of rules and regulations.

Coronavirus infections are currently running at less than 29,000 per day across the UK, and the health minister told MPs that modeling could reach 50,000 per day by July 19 and 100,000 in the summer.

Javid said the immunization program will not overwhelm health care because it has become a barrier to serious illness and death. Jab by jab, brick by brick, we are building a defense against this virus.

But during the UK pandemic with just over 81,000 daily highs at the end of December, 100,000 a day will be unprecedented.

Predictions for case growth vary considerably, but even with relatively conservative estimates, an average of 35,000 cases per day from now through July 19th and an average of 60,000 cases between then and August 16th would total over 2 million cases.

Currently, NHS testing and tracking contacts an average of 3.2 people per case, but the potentially affected pool has exceeded 10 million, with closer to 5 people due to broader social mix than last summer. By law, by August 16, all people who come into contact with a Covid case must be quarantined for 10 days after exposure.

The expected level of disruption will fuel fears of reduced compliance with self-isolation rules, including those who stop using the NHS Covid-19 app.

Labor has supported the general principle of reopening, but is exploring more mitigation measures, including the continued mandatory use of masks in crowded indoor spaces, and has warned of the impact of high case rates beyond mortality.

Shadow health assistant Jonathan Ashworth predicts that an infection level of 100,000 cases per day will cause about 5,000 cases of coronavirus per day and will lead to further delays in NHS treatment as hospitals admit coronavirus patients.

As more people are exposed to the virus, more people are forced to quarantine themselves, but pastors still refuse to modify their sick leave assistance. The government’s strategy now relies on a combination of immunization and natural infection of young people.

The final quarantine measures for most Covid case contacts who test positive will still require self-isolation. This is in part to prevent an economic downturn from rising infections and limit the impact on education. Statistics on Tuesday showed that 641,000 children were absent from the coronavirus in the UK last week.

However, ministers have promised to provide at least the first immunization to all adults by the end of July, but with current progress there could be around 12 million people in the UK awaiting a second jab by August 16.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: Today’s announcement isn’t going fast enough. The sector is experiencing a serious staffing shortage due to the absence of a team member who has been told to quarantine despite not sharing a shift with co-workers who have shown positive results.

Launching a testing system for fully vaccinated people from mid-next month will not only make the current system unaware of the carnage that results in hospitality and the wider economy, it also significantly discriminates against a huge proportion of our workforce.

Cases expected to continue rising mean hospitality recovery and severe trade disruptions after a 16-month lockdown will take a toll. Operators are required to reduce operating hours or close the venue entirely.

Munira Wilson, health spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, said young people will be able to afford the ‘hellbent’ she called the government in removing all regulations at once. She said: After young people suffered from failures in exam results last summer to job losses in the hospitality sector, this will feel like a bitter blow after the so-called Freedom Day was promised.

