Biden focuses on Delta variant as US approaches 160 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19





July 6 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday encouraged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the widespread and highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Biden told reporters the United States will hit the 160 million fully vaccinated Americans mark by the end of this week, but he warned of complacency as the Delta variant spreads among those who do not. ‘have not been vaccinated.

“Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected. And because of that, their communities are in danger, their friends are in danger, their loved ones are in danger,” Biden said. “It’s of even greater concern because of the Delta variant.”

Biden said the variant was already responsible for “half of all cases in many parts of this country.”

The Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in many countries, is spread more easily than previous versions of the coronavirus and can cause more serious illness, especially in young people. It has now been found in all U.S. states, health officials said.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House during an Independence Day celebration in Washington, United States, July 4, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein / File Photo

Biden noted that studies have shown that since early May, virtually all hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States have been in unvaccinated people.

“Please get vaccinated now,” he said. “It works. It’s free. It has never been easier, and it has never been so important.”

Biden said his administration would spend the rest of the summer getting more people vaccinated, including going door-to-door in neighborhoods to get help from more people unprotected against. the virus.

He said 42,000 local pharmacies would serve as vaccination sites. There would be a renewed emphasis on providing vaccines to family physicians and health care providers, including those who serve young people.

Vaccines would also be available in workplaces, if possible, and more mobile clinics would be used to help at summer festivals, sporting events and places of worship.

