UK government ‘closely monitoring’ Chinese acquisition of Newport





The UK government is “closely monitoring” Chinese-owned companies planning to acquire Newport companies.

Newport Wafer Fab, one of Wales’ leading technology companies and the UK’s largest microchip producer, has announced that it has been acquired by Chinese-owned company Nexperia for around 67 million.

Newport Wafer Fab employs 470 people and Nexperia is wholly owned by Chinese technology company Wingtech.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson thinks ‘progress is a disaster’ Dominic Cummings says:

Tom Tugendhat, a Conservative MP and chairman of the Foreign Election Commission, has already raised concerns with UK Government Secretary-General Kwasi Kwarteng about the takeover of the country’s strategic assets and security grounds.

On Monday, he said he would be very surprised if the deal was not reviewed under the National Security and Investment Act, which introduced new legislation to protect key national assets from overseas acquisitions. The semiconductor industry sector is within the scope of this legislation and its purpose is to protect the country’s technology companies from foreign acquisitions when there is a significant risk to the economy and national security.

Last year, the Westminster government said it would remove Chinese company Huawei from Britain’s 5G networks by 2027.

The Welsh government says China’s ownership issue is a British government’s problem.

When asked about the acquisition, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will not hesitate to use our powers under corporate law, but we do not believe it is appropriate to intervene at this time.

“We have been in close contact with the Newport Wafer Fab and cannot comment on the details of the commerce or national security assessment, but we have considered the matter thoroughly.”

When asked if the UK government was “concerned about the Welsh government allowing the takeover,” a UK spokesperson reiterated that the UK government had “considered the matter thoroughly”.

A spokesperson for the Welsh government said: The composite semiconductor technology sector will be at the heart of the next industrial revolution and is very important to the Welsh economy. This is why we invested almost 4 years ago to store this strategically important facility.

The announcement will create 400 jobs and further investment in the facility, including new equipment to grow the business. As part of this, the Welsh government will recoup the initial investment and interest. The Chinese ownership issue is a British government issue. “

Achim Kempe, Chief Operating Officer of Nexperia, said: We are excited to include Newport as part of our global manufacturing facility. Nexperia has ambitious growth plans and the addition of Newport supports growing global demand for semiconductors. The Newport facility has a highly experienced operations team and plays an important role in ensuring continuity of operations. We look forward to building the future together. “

Paul James, director of operations for the Newport site, added: The acquisition is good news for Newport’s employees and the wider business community in the region, as Nexperia provides the much-needed investment and stability for the future.

“We look forward to being part of the global Nexperia team and are eager to retain our current workforce. Additional local resources may be needed. We are also excited to continue contributing to the local ecosystem.

Click here to get the latest news from WalesOnline straight to your inbox.

More related articles More related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/uk-government-closely-monitoring-chinese-20985168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos