US stocks fall, oil prices retreat after spike // WJFW Newswatch 12





Photo by Associated Press

Article by AP Regional News Posted on 07/06/2021 1:12 PM New York – Stocks fell on Tuesday afternoon, with the S&P 500 down 0.6% after posting a series of record-breaking closings .

Oil prices retreated after surging overnight and bond prices rose, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to its lowest level since February.

The S&P 500 Index was down 26 points at 1:10 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 321 points, or 0.9%, to 34,465 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 Small Stock Index posted some of the biggest losses, sliding 1.9%.

“We’ve had a very strong movement this week,” said Mark Hackett, chief investment researcher at Nationwide. “It’s almost natural to have a pullback when you have that kind of movement.”

On Friday, the S&P 500 had closed at an all-time high for seven consecutive days. The index gained 2.6% during this period and rose almost 16% for the year.

Tuesday’s large slide is led by banks and industrial companies. Real estate companies and several large tech stocks are among the rare winners.

Oil prices retreated after surging overnight when talks between OPEC cartel members and allied oil-producing countries broke amid a standoff with the UAE over production levels . The benchmark US crude oil price fell 2.6% to $ 73.25; it previously stood at $ 76.98, the highest level since November 2014.

Falling oil prices weighed on energy companies. Exxon Mobil fell 3.1% and Chevron 2.1%.

Investors got another little glimpse of the economy, with a report showing growth in the service sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June after a record expansion in May.

Longer-term Treasury yields fell as the report suggested this year’s spike in inflation may have already peaked and nervousness increased in the market.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.38% from 1.44% on Friday and returned to its February level. It had recovered sharply earlier this year, fearing inflation could reach dangerous levels as the economy came back to life.

The report said the prices paid by US service companies rose at a slower pace last month. Exam gloves and masks have become cheaper, for example, and the U.S. service sector price index slowed to 79.5 in June after peaking at 80.6 in May, according to the Institute. for Supply Management. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

More generally, growth in the service sector slowed last month, and more than economists expected. This fits with Wall Street’s growing belief that growth in many areas of the economy is peaking or has already been. It would also lend more credence to the Federal Reserve’s insistence that inflation only appears to be a temporary problem.

Falling yields have weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America fell 2.8% and Citigroup fell 3.3%.

The market is currently in a summer lull with investors having little action until next week when the corporate earnings season resumes. US markets have a shortened holiday week this week, as the markets were closed on Monday.

“When you lack information, emotion tends to guide decision making and you definitely see it in the stock market,” Hackett said.

Shares of ride-sharing company Didi Global fell 20.8%. This follows a 5% drop on Friday after China announced it would investigate the cybersecurity practices of three ride tech companies, including Didi. The government also announced cybersecurity reviews of Full Truck Alliance, the operator of two truck logistics platforms, and Kanzhun Ltd., operator of an online recruitment firm. Full Truck fell 17.2% and Kanzhun fell 16.6%.

Amazon jumped 3.6% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud computing contract with Microsoft that could have ended up being worth $ 10 billion and that it would pursue a deal with Microsoft and Amazon instead. Microsoft shares fell 0.3%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjfw.com/storydetails/20210706131245/us_stocks_move_lower_oil_prices_pull_back_after_spike The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos