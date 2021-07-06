Pursuing pandemic fraud, a daunting task for the United States and North Carolina





Charlotte resident faces federal indictment for fraudulently receiving over $ 200,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits by filing claims in North Carolina and six other states using more than 35 stolen identities.

Keon I. Taylor faces additional charges for applying for economic disaster loans using false information, including a stolen identity.

Taylor’s indictment results from one of hundreds of federal investigations across the country related to suspected fraud and criminal schemes linked to pandemic relief under the Aid Act, the coronavirus relief and economic security, or CARES. The US Department of Justice announced in March that it had indicted 474 accused of pandemic-related fraud.

In May, United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, made up of more than a dozen federal agencies, including the Department of Justice , the Department of Labor, the Office of the Inspector General, the Inspector General’s Office of the Small Administration of Affairs and Pandemic Accountability Committee.

An overwhelmed agency

From March 2020 to April 2021, the helpline for the Office of the Inspector General of Small Business Administration reported receiving a record 150,000 complaints related to loan fraud.

The office serves as the oversight organization for the SBA. On the other hand, the hot line received 742 complaints in 2019.

Since April, the organization has received around 10,000 additional complaints, a spokesperson for SBAOIG said.

Fraud detection began at the start of the first rounds of loans, the spokesperson said. In May 2020, the organization had already started filing a complaint for suspected fraud. Typically, fraud does not appear until a year after a loan is granted, but recipients have started to default on PPP and EIDL loans within a month, suggesting potential fraud.

The House selection subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis released a memo in March 2021 with key findings on the fraud: The US Treasury Department distributed about $ 79 billion in potentially fraudulent EIDL loans and advances. Paycheck Protection Program lenders provided an additional potentially fraudulent $ 4 billion.

As of March, the Justice Department had recovered $ 626 million, or less than 1%, of the total of $ 84 billion in potentially fraudulent loans.

In an October 2020 report, the OIG found indicators of widespread potential abuse and fraud in the PPP. Since the start of the PPP, the OIG has seen a significant increase in reports of suspected fraud.

Some of the indicators included accounts set up using stolen identities, payroll inflation, businesses created after the PPP came into effect, and fraudulent supporting documents, such as payroll and payment forms. tax.

The CARES law requires that businesses have been in business before February 15, 2020 to be eligible for a PPP loan. Thousands of businesses have obtained PPP loans even though they were created after the deadline, rendering them ineligible.

NC seizes over $ 3 million

Across North Carolina, federal grand juries have charged 19 people with P3s, EIDL and unemployment claims fraud. Thirteen of those indictments come from the Western District, which includes cities like Asheville and Charlotte, five from the Central District and one from the Eastern District.

So far, the Western District has seized $ 3.8 million from bank accounts or confiscated by the federal government during the seizure of a person’s property. The Middle District recovered $ 402,000 from the PPP fraud and $ 414,000 from the EIDL fraud. The Eastern District had recovered a certain amount but did not provide an exact figure.

Identity theft presents a distinct set of problems for victims, said Jenny Sugar, assistant U.S. lawyer for the Western District of North Carolina. After a victim’s personal information is stolen, very little can be done to recover that information.

Unfortunately, with the way the internet works and the way people’s data is kept, someone could use stolen data today, and they could use it again, a year later for something else, Sugar said. .

Sugar has seen a trend of already established identity thieves turn into unemployment fraud. In one case, Jamel Johnson pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in two separate schemes involving identity theft.

In 2019, he stole the identities of victims on the internet and used them to obtain more than $ 1 million in fraudulent bank loans. Shortly after the unemployment benefits announcement in 2020, those stolen identities were then used to receive nearly $ 200,000 in unemployment benefits.

The NC job security division, which oversees unemployment benefits, is taking action to strengthen its security measures, DES spokesman Kerry McComber said.

Multi-factor authentication, reCAPTCHA, and a verification service, ID.me, are being implemented, she said.

To detect out-of-state fraud targeting North Carolina, DES staff participate in a multi-state data center with information on known and potentially fraudulent unemployment claims.

In addition, the National Directory of New Hires and the Wage Crossmatch program will provide information on jobless claims in order to detect duplicate filings and potential fraud.

DES has more than tripled its workforce to prevent and detect fraudulent claims.

I think we’ll be investigating these cases in the years to come, Sugar said.

But we’re probably only scratching the surface. I think there will be a lot more fraud discovered than before.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://carolinapublicpress.org/46826/prosecuting-pandemic-related-fraud-a-daunting-tasking-for-us-nc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos