Rising gas prices pose a challenge to the US economy





Federal Reserve policymakers have said they expect the rise in inflation to be short-lived, and they are unlikely to change that view due to a price hike. energy, which is often volatile even in normal times, said Jay Bryson, chief economist. at Wells Fargo.

But if rising oil prices lead consumers and businesses to believe that faster inflation will continue, that could be a more difficult problem for the Fed. Economic research suggests that the prices of things that consumers often buy, like food and gasoline, weigh particularly heavily on their inflation expectations. As opinion polls show growing concern about inflation, rising oil prices increase the risk of a more lasting shift in expectations, said David Wilcox, former Fed economist who is now a researcher. principal at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

I don’t expect the price of oil to be the last straw on the camel’s back, but it’s another straw on a camel’s back that already carries a fair amount of luggage, Wilcox said. There is a much greater risk of an inflationary psychology taking hold today than I would have said three to five years ago.

Republicans have used the price hike to criticize Mr Bidens’ energy policies, including his decision to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permits and his hiatus from selling new oil leases on federal lands, a move that a federal judge has blocked.

Bad policy is already creating conditions like higher gasoline prices that we haven’t seen in a very long time, Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso wrote in an opinion piece last week. (Energy experts say Mr. Bidens’ policies have had no significant impact on oil prices.)

Ms Psaki noted that Mr Biden had always opposed an increase in the federal gasoline tax, which some Republican senators and business groups had advocated to help fund infrastructure spending. The deal Mr Biden struck with a bipartisan group of senators last month did not include a gas tax increase.

Ensuring Americans don’t carry a burden at the pumps continues to be a top priority for the administration at large, Psaki said. This is one of the main reasons the president vehemently opposed a gasoline tax and any vehicle mileage tax because he felt it would be on the backs of Americans. And that was a red line for him.

