UK supercomputer Cambridge-1 seeks medical innovation | artificial intelligence (AI)





Britain’s most powerful supercomputer hopes its creators will make the process of preventing, diagnosing and treating disease faster and cheaper.

Christened Cambridge-1, a supercomputer, was funded by US-based computing company Nvidia for $100 million. The idea combines big data and computer science to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate medical problem solving.

Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, said you could imagine having 10 refrigerators in a row and then having multiple rows of refrigerators that correspond to the size and shape of these computers.

The UK has already developed into large data sets like the UK Biobank that anonymized the medical and lifestyle records of 500,000 middle-aged Britons.

Medical AI is booming in the UK, with vast amounts of data that various startups and large pharmaceutical companies can use to discover potential drugs, pinpoint why some people are vulnerable to certain diseases, and improve and personalize patient care. to collect.

Cambridge-1’s first project is with AstraZeneca, GSK, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trusts, Kings College London and Oxford Nanopore. They will work to develop a deeper understanding of diseases like dementia, design new drugs, and improve the accuracy of finding disease-causing mutations in the human genome.

Dr. Kim Branson, global head of artificial intelligence and machine learning at GSK, said a key way supercomputers can help is in patient care.

For example, in the field of immuno-oncology, conventional medicines utilize the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. However, it is not always clear which patients will benefit the most from these drugs. Some of this information is hidden in tumor imaging and numerical clues found in blood. Cambridge-1 could be key to integrating these diverse data sets and building large-scale models to help determine the best course of care for patients, Branson said.

Traditional drug development is expensive, time consuming, and has low chances of success. The idea that machines could disengage researchers from the vast resources needed to discover potentially powerful compounds and pinpoint medical conditions that could be used to treat them has long been promised.

However, the technology is still in its infancy, and Roel Bulthuis, head of healthcare at Inkef Capital, a Dutch venture capital fund focused on technology and healthcare, is not yet fully realized. That said, Bulthuis is excited about the promise of supercomputers.

It’s really nice to see it in the UK ecosystem. Many European health systems are not as advanced as the idea of ​​using data and integrating it into health systems.

The UK has the factors to take advantage of this computing power because of its vast data resources. A wide range of clinicians is accessible through the NHS, as well as large structured data sets such as the UK Biobank. GSKs Branson said infrastructure of this scale doesn’t exist anywhere else. This is why GSK built its AI team and AI hub in London rather than in San Francisco where I am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jul/07/uk-supercomputer-cambridge-1-to-hunt-for-medical-breakthroughs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos