Sha’Carri Richardson has left the US relay team and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics





INDIANAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been banned from the U.S. relay team and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, track officials said on Tuesday.

Shortly after winning the Olympic trials in Oregon last month, she tested positive for chemicals found in marijuana. Although it was recognized that the drug was not being used for performance enhancing purposes, Richardson still had his results erased and received a one-month ban.

Richardson lost her spot in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive, but could have competed in the 4X100-meter relay race had the coaches chosen to put her on the team.

ShaCarri Richardson: Biden says rules are Olympic ban on sprinters rules

The federation had two discretionary choices beyond the top four in the 100-meter tryouts final, but chose not to offer a spot for the 21-year-old sprinter, who was set to fight for Olympic gold.

Asked how Richardson was taking the news, his agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, replied: We haven’t talked about it at all. It was actually not a topic we focused on.

In a statement, the USATF said it was incredibly sympathetic to ShaCarri Richardsons’ extenuating circumstances and strongly agreed that international marijuana rules be reassessed.

So while our sincere understanding belongs to ShaCarri, we must also maintain fairness for all athletes who have attempted to achieve their dreams of securing a spot on the US Olympic track and field team, the statement said.

All these perfect people who know how to live life, I’m glad I’m not one of them!

– ShaCarri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 4, 2021

In this case, that meant offering the remaining relay spots to sixth and seventh, with each of them advancing in the pecking order after Richardson’s DQ. They are the English Gardner and Aliea Hobbs.

On Thursday, as reports circulated about his possible use of marijuana, Richardson posted a tweet that simply read: I’m human. She was on TV on Friday and said she smoked marijuana to deal with the recent death of her mother.

I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by meanness, and hurt, and hiding my hurt, she told NBC. I know I can’t hide, so somehow I was trying to hide my pain.

Richardson saw what could have been a three-month penalty reduced to one month because she attended a counseling program.

Here’s why the Olympics are tougher on marijuana than professional sports

After the London Olympics, international regulators relaxed the threshold for what constitutes a positive test for marijuana from 15 nanograms per milliliter to 150 ng / m. They explained that the new threshold was to ensure that in-competition use is detected and not used in the days and weeks leading up to competition.

Although there has been much debate over whether marijuana should be considered a performance enhancing drug, the US Anti-Doping Agency makes it clear on its website that all synthetic and natural cannabinoids are banned in competition. , with the exception of cannabidiol (CBD). , a by-product that is being investigated for possible medical benefits.

Richardson said if she was allowed to run in the relay I would appreciate it, but if not, I’ll just focus on myself.

His case is the latest of a number of doping-related embarrassments for the US track team. Those banned from the Olympics include reigning 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman, who is serving a suspension for missing tests, and US 1,500 and 5,000-meter record holder Shelby Houlihan, who was tested. positive for a performance enhancer she blamed on rotten meat in a burrito. Also on Friday, reigning Olympic 100-meter hurdles champion Brianna McNeal was suspended for five years for tampering with or attempted tampering with the doping control process confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

