American and European powers condemn Iranian decision on uranium metal | Middle East News

Iran has notified the IAEA, the United Nations watchdog, of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to 20% purity.

The United States and European powers have condemned Iran’s decision to produce 20% purity enriched uranium metal, but the United States said the diplomatic window for both to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal remained open.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Tuesday that Iran intends to enrich 20 percent uranium, the latest sign that the Vienna talks on reviving the plan of action global common could be at a standstill.

The move brings Iran one step closer to developing materials that could be used to make a nuclear weapon.

It is concerning that Iran chooses to step up its non-execution of its [nuclear deal] commitments, especially with experiments that have value for nuclear weapons research, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a briefing.

This is yet another unfortunate step backwards for Iran, especially when we for our part have demonstrated our sincere intention and willingness to return to the [deal].

Since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement in 2018, Iran has gradually violated its restrictions to put pressure on other parties, the three European nations. , Russia and China, to offer economic incentives. to offset crippling US sanctions

Meanwhile, Germany, France and the UK have also expressed serious concern, saying in a joint statement that Iran is threatening to bring the Vienna talks to a conclusion.

Iran has no credible civilian need for R&D and production of uranium metal, which is a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon, the UK, France and Germany said in a statement. spouse.

We strongly urge Iran to cease without delay all activities in violation of the JCPOA and resume negotiations in Vienna with a view to bringing them to an early conclusion, the statement added.

The talks in Vienna aim to bring the United States back under new President Joe Biden in the JCPOA. Biden said he was ready if the conditions were met by Iran.

The 2015 agreement aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran denies that it is looking for such an arsenal.

However, talks that began in April have not moved forward in recent weeks.

With Ebrahim Raisi, a new conservative president, who is due to take office in Iran on August 3 and succeed Hassan Rouhani, more moderate, we also do not know what will happen when they do.

