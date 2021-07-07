Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: British Government, Royals, Game Boycott Over ‘genocide’ of Uyghurs, Labor Says | world news





The royal family and British ministers are calling for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over allegations of human rights violations.

Labor said the move would be necessary unless China allows the UN to conduct a thorough investigation into the “systematic persecution” of Uyghur Muslims.

China has rejected international claims of atrocities in Xinjiang.

Image: Protesters criticizing China’s actions in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Photo: AP

However, over a million people are known to have been detained arbitrarily. Some claim to have suffered torture and forced sterilization.

Both Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden have been pressured to announce a political boycott.

How China Clears Uyghur Cemeteries

Raab announced in March that four Chinese officials would face sanctions for human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The foreign minister described the atrocities as “one of the worst human rights crises of our time.”

And he warned that the world “can’t just be looked the other way.”

Image: Dominic Raab criticizes China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy and Shadow Culture Minister Jo Stevens wrote to the government demanding “unrestricted access” so that the UN could conduct a “complete, transparent and independent” investigation.

“We continue to force the government to take stronger action to address this horrific situation, including broader sanctions against senior officials responsible for what’s happening in Xinjiang and stronger measures against forced labor,” the Labor lawmaker said. was pressurized.”

“We now urge you to file a lawsuit for UN free access to Xinjiang to take advantage of Olympic events to conduct a full, transparent and independent investigation.

“This has been repeatedly requested by the UK and other governments, but has not yet been realized.

Image: Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy said a political boycott would send a ‘strong signal’ to China.

“Unless this is approved, the British government should not send ministers, royal families or high-ranking representatives to take part in official duties or events at the Beijing Olympics.

“The Chinese government will want the Olympics to be a diplomatic success.

“Political boycotts in the UK and other countries send a strong signal of deep global concern over the plight of the Uyghurs and will prevent the Olympics from becoming a publicity event for Chinese authorities.”

Image: Protesters at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin during protests in June this year Image: Deported Uyghurs protesting in Istanbul, Turkey in March this year Photo: AP

If China does not allow temple access to Xinjiang by September 14 (the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York), a political boycott should be triggered.

“As long as China continues to block access to Xinjiang, a self-respecting government cannot even consider handing over a PR coup to Beijing,” Nandy said.

“The British Parliament has recently taken unprecedented steps to admit that what is happening to the Uyghurs is a genocide.

Image: Protesters from various human rights groups calling for a Beijing 2022 boycott.

“After 10 years of Prime Ministers Tory spreading the red carpet in Beijing, this will be a turning point.”

But the Labor Party did not demand a sports boycott, suggesting that it would be unfair to both the competitor who had trained for four years and the Chinese who were not responsible for the situation.

