New Zealand Won’t Endanger British Style Living With Covid Policy Jacinda Ardern | New Zealand





New Zealand dismissed proposals the UK would have to follow to live with the coronavirus, saying the death rate proposed by Boris Johnson was unacceptable.

If the deregulation causes an explosion in cases in the UK, New Zealand may put the country on a no-fly list.

On Monday, Johnson announced plans to repeal regulations, including face masks and social distancing, by July 19, as Britain must learn to live with the virus. He expects Covid cases to reach 50,000 a day within two weeks, and sadly we have to face more deaths from Covid.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference with Prime Minister Da Ardern himself on Tuesday.

One of the things the British government has made very clear is that [is] Thousands of cases per day will skyrocket. More people will die, he said.

We’ll wake up one morning and see a more gradual change than a dramatic one that says: We go back to the pre-Covid-19 situation.

Ardern asked whether the country would allow deaths from Covid. Different countries have different choices.

For me, the priority is how to preserve what New Zealand has acquired and give themselves a choice, as this virus has not yet been done worldwide.

Health chief Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday that New Zealand would be closely monitoring and could put the UK on a no-fly list if cases grow out of control.

If they increase the number of cases, we will closely monitor how they affect the risk for people traveling in the UK and that will influence our decisions here, he said.

When asked if flights could be disrupted as New Zealand did with India in April, he said: In fact, we review the risk status of every country every week. It clearly confirms that one of them, the cases, are increasing. Please watch carefully.

Epidemiologist and public health professor Michael Baker said New Zealand’s future roadmap could be built on a mix of high immunizations and other measures such as mask duty or restrictive containment to contain the outbreak. He said the country is in a privileged position to make wise choices about whether to continue its elimination approach or change its strategy.

by all metrics [New Zealands elimination approach] It outperforms alternatives from a public health perspective, an equity perspective, a freedom perspective, and an economic perspective.

While Australia’s current response to the coronavirus is actually very closely tied to New Zealand, Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ investigation has recently shifted somewhat towards Johnson’s. Last week, Morrison outlined a four-phase roadmap for reopening Australia, stating that by phase three, Covid will be treated like the flu or any other infectious disease.

Baker said public health experts were hampered by the UK’s allowing Covid-19 to spread unconfirmed, and the phrase living with him was meaningless that failed to convey the consequences of infection for millions or alternative options for managing the virus Said it was a slogan.

We often absorb a lot of our rhetoric from Europe and North America, which has managed the epidemic very badly. I don’t think we have to follow or accept what we have in common with Boris Johnson: Oh, we must learn to live with the virus.

We should always be a bit skeptical about learning lessons from countries that have failed very badly.

