Biden Administrator Extends Temporary Protected Status to Yemenis in US | Migration news





U.S. officials cite the ongoing war in Yemen, the humanitarian crisis, and the COVID pandemic as reasons for the TPS 18-month extension.

The Biden administration has extended a program that allows Yemenis already in the United States to stay in the country without fear of deportation, saying the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen makes their return dangerous.

The renewed designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will allow about 1,700 Yemenis to retain their status until March 3, 2023 and about 480 more Yemenis to apply, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yemen continues to experience worsening humanitarian and economic conditions preventing people from returning home safely, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas cited the ongoing armed conflict in Yemen, the lack of access to food, water and healthcare, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic which is worsening the economic and humanitarian situation among the reasons for this. decision.

Today, @SecMayorkas announced an 18-month extension and re-designation of Yemen for #TPS temporary protected status. This extension and new designation will be in effect from September 4, 2021 to March 3, 2023.

Read more https://t.co/vLcrMcXdY2

Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 6, 2021

The TPS for Yemenis was due to expire in September. The program does not automatically grant them a path to US citizenship, but allows them to work in the United States and stay in the country without fear of deportation.

In 2014, the Houthi armed group took control of large swathes of Yemen, including the capital, Sana’a. The conflict escalated dramatically in March 2015 when a military coalition of regional countries led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The war in Yemen has led to what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands dead, millions displaced and two-thirds of its 30 million people dependent on aid .

The United Nations Office for the Rights of the Child (UNICEF) said in a report this week that millions of Yemeni children are in need of emergency humanitarian and educational assistance. Children remain the main victims of this terrible crisis, with 11.3 million in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection, he said.

The war in Yemen led to what the United Nations described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis [File: Ali Owidha/Reuters]Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has come under pressure from rights groups as well as members of his own Democratic Party to end Washington’s support for Saudi-led forces in Yemen, which along with the Houthis, have been accused of committing war crimes during the ongoing conflict.

In February, Biden announced the end of U.S. support for coalition offensive operations in Yemen and suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia that had previously been approved by the Trump administration.

In May, a group of influential US lawmakers also urged Biden to help raise $ 2.5 billion in aid for Yemenis suffering from the humanitarian crisis.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has granted or extended TPS to people in several countries, including Myanmar, El Salvador, Haiti, and Venezuela.

The administration’s actions contrast with Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump, who sought to phase out the program, an effort hampered by legal challenges.

