UK rail reform lacks urgency, parliament watcher says





Britain’s rail reforms are at risk of being undermined by a lack of urgency and a convincing plan to re-encourage passengers after the pandemic, according to a report by the parliamentary spending watchdog.

The House Public Accounts Committee said that while the Department of Transportation recognized the need for major improvements in the rail industry, it was “a concern that the department lacks the necessary urgency and does not recognize the scale of the challenges ahead.”

The UK rail sector is at the peak of its biggest model change since the 1990s after ministers recognized the need for a complete overhaul of the franchise system.

DfT unveiled plans for a new national railroad agency in a white paper in May. Great British Railways will oversee both train and rail infrastructure and will pay a private company to operate the service according to strictly specified contracts.

A congressional report released on Wednesday said the white paper was the first step toward much-needed change, but warned that its implementation would “consider significant risks.” It questioned whether Whitehall had “excessive optimism” about its ability to deliver “once a generation” reform.

“It’s all about providing a rail system that transports passengers and encourages greener travel,” said committee chair and opposition Labor House Member Meg Hillier.

“But there is still a big challenge in balancing the cost with many moving parts. Governments need to show that they can act urgently and put the passenger experience at the center of reform,” he added.

The commission’s report also questioned the new contracting system, which was put into effect by train operators on a temporary basis, which mostly transfers fare and revenue risks to taxpayers.

recommendation

Ministers believe they are forced to move quickly to a new funding structure to keep trains running during the pandemic, and have changed models over the past year. However, the commission said it was not clear whether the new system would “share the risk fairly between government and operators”.

Evidence in the report was collected before the publication of the white paper. DfT said its plans would end a “segmented and unsustainable system” and the contract would be subject to “strict scrutiny to protect taxpayers.”

“Our offer will ensure greater value for taxpayers and better deals for passengers. We provide the affordable rates and the accurate and reliable service that people deserve when they return to the railroad,” the department said.

The commission also said that “targeted and timely intervention” is needed to get people back on trains as part of their recovery from the pandemic, especially with passengers returning to their cars faster than on public transport.

Ministers have unveiled more flexible ticketing to reflect new hybrid working patterns, but the commission has urged rail to better combine with other forms of public transport. Without it, there was a risk of a “car-led” recovery, jeopardizing the net-zero target, the MP said.

The commission also said it was “disappointed” with progress in electrification to help decarbonise railroads and questioned whether network rails could meet their fiscal efficiency goals.

