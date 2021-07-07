Anxiety over new Covid wave delays UK economic recovery





New data shows that consumers visited UK stores, bars and restaurants and cut spending in June. This suggests that economic recovery momentum has been lost due to rising Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced he would go ahead to remove all remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19 to get back to normal.

But while economists predict a July reopening could provide another boost to the recovery, they believe measures of economic activity, such as consumer mobility, banking and restaurant reservations, declined throughout June as the delta variant continued to spread, or despite the easing of restrictions. I mentioned it was stagnant though

“Most indicators suggest a pause in the recovery,” said Gabriella Dickens, British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. She noted that while the closely watched Markit Purchasing Managers Index showed “a light picture” over the past month, “most other timely indicators suggest the recovery is losing momentum.”

British economist Martin Beck, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said the lifting of restrictions, reduced wearing of masks and social distancing, as well as increased awareness of low levels of hospitalization “will provide new impetus to the economic recovery during the summer”. will be .

However, Google Mobility data for June showed that visits to UK grocery, retail and recreation hubs, which rose sharply from their January lows, have declined in recent weeks as restrictions in the UK are gradually lifted. Similarly, retail outlets declined throughout June, down 25% from June 2019 levels, according to retail consultancy Springboard.

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said the decline in consumer activity “may reflect increased tensions as new infections rise.” “Even if there are no new restrictions, the element of attention could be drawn on demand,” he added.

Bank ING’s James Smith said he was lowering his Q3 UK economic growth forecast to around 1.5% from around 2% as the infection and softness of unofficial economic indicators increased. Dickens said the new wave will “cend the economic recovery” as more people are required to isolate themselves and be more careful about their interactions with others.

Spending on credit and debit cards tracked by the Bank of England declined from the beginning of last month, and on 24 June was an average of 7% below February 2020 levels. In the last week of June, the value of banking transactions tracked by Fable Data also declined compared to the previous week.

Avinash Srinivasan, analyst at Fable Data, said particularly high street spending “has continued to fall in recent weeks.” This contrasts with rising spending in online retail and food delivery, which suggests consumers are opting for more contactless transactions.

As a sign that alternative economic data is less comprehensive and difficult to interpret than official data, the weekly Barclays tracker on consumer activity shows that spending stagnated throughout June after a steady rise from a January low but remained higher than in February 2020. give. vogue. However, these measures are closely monitored by economists as they provide a more up-to-date indicator of economic health than official economic data released with significant lags.

Data from Open Tables showed that restaurant reservations also surged after resuming indoor hospitality on May 17. Similarly, spending on restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways fell below 2019 levels at the end of June after recovering above pre-pandemic levels in the first week of June, according to analytics and sales forecasting app Tenzo.

Daily statistics from consumer intelligence firm Morning Consult show that consumer confidence has weakened in late June compared to the previous week, and government data shows that train use has declined over the same period.

Maddy Alexander-Grout, chief executive of the loyalty scheme My VIP Card, said the government’s delay in the final phase of reopening “had a definite impact on sales in June”. “People’s confidence has taken a hit once again, which very quickly led to a drop in footsteps in the downtown area,” she added.

Measures of consumer spending have generally become very strong in recent months and coincide with a return to more normal saving behavior, but the downward trend last month “suggests that the return may have slowed in June due to increased coronavirus infections” said Beck.

recommendation

Job growth through the end of May also stagnated from early June, according to job search site Adzuna. “This shows that businesses have virtually stopped hanging up on their workers,” said Barclays economist Fabrice Montagné. “This may suggest that these workers are now at risk of losing their jobs as their hula-hoos are shrinking.”

Like other economists, Montagné said the slowdown in high-frequency data supports “a more cautious outlook on the economy.”

Smith warned that the key to the economic recovery lies in how confident consumers will be about going out.

“The latest wave may probably stop the rebound, but given that the delta strains still respond well to vaccination, the medium-term outlook still looks pretty solid,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7d958f5d-879f-4704-b14f-9b1e7a21dc90 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos