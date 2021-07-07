Biden Says US Survived Capitol Riot ‘Existential Crisis’





President Biden released a statement on Tuesday acknowledging the six-month mark of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, stating that even after the deadliest attack on Congress in centuries, the tenets of democratic society remained secure.

Even during the civil war, the insurgents did not violate our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy, Biden said in his statement. But six months ago today, the insurgents did it.

The president said the riot posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive.

While this shocked and saddened the nation and the world, six months later we can unequivocally say that democracy has prevailed and we must all continue to work to protect and preserve it, he said.

In addition to condemning the actions of the rioters, Mr. Biden paid tribute to members of the United States Capitol Police who died during or after the attack.

On this day, Jill and I once again extend our condolences to the families of the United States Capitol Police officers who lost their lives or suffered grievously in defense of our democracy, he said.

The president’s statement follows efforts by Democrats in Congress to investigate what led to the riot and by Capitol Hill police to beef up security.

Almost voting across parties, the House proposed last week to create a select 13-member committee to examine the facts, circumstances and causes related to the national terrorist attack of January 6, 2021.

On Tuesday, Capitol Police said they would begin opening field offices outside Washington to help monitor threats against lawmakers.

On social media Tuesday, people trapped inside the Capitol building as rioters walked through the doors on January 6, including reporters and members of Congress, shared photos and mementos of their experiences.

On January 6, I wasn’t sure if I would make it out of Capitol Hill alive, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Democrat from Washington, said on Twitter.

While Mr Bidens’ statement was a strong rebuke from rioters and political extremism in general, he also urged Americans to put political differences aside.

We are the United States of America, he said, and over the past few months we have shown what we can do when we come together to defeat a deadly virus, revive our economy and prove that democracy can be useful to the people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/us/politics/biden-capitol-riot-six-months.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos