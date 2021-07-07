UK household faces energy bill surcharge to finance nuclear power plant





As the UK government drafts legislation supporting its new fiscal plan, UK households will have to pay extra on their energy bills to pay for the UK’s new nuclear power plants.

Ministers plan to release a bill in the fall that would allow France’s EDF to proceed with a financial model called Sizewell C, a £20 billion nuclear power plant proposed for Britain’s east coast, a regulated asset-based government, several people think.

This model means that energy billpayers will start contributing to the cost of the plant at Sizewell in Suffolk long before they even produce electricity.

Boris Johnson said he wants the government to reach a final investment decision on “at least one” new nuclear power plant before the next general election as the UK works towards its net zero emission target for 2050.

Last year, the prime minister endorsed nuclear power as an important source of low-carbon power generation, along with wind and solar power.

With a generating capacity of 3.2 gigawatts, the Sizewell C could generate enough power for 6 million homes and contribute to the UK’s energy supply for over 60 years.

Regulated asset-based financing models are commonly used for large-scale infrastructure projects in the UK, such as London’s Thames Tideway “super sewer” because they reduce capital costs, but have not yet been applied to complex nuclear power plants.

According to this model, power plant owners can add the value of partially built power plants to their regulated asset base in stages in risky construction phases. Then, in a move designed to cover the cost of financing, the energy bill could allow UK households to claim an agreed-upon regulated return for this value.

The state-backed EDF said the steady returns guaranteed by its regulated asset-based model could attract low-risk investors, such as pension funds, and lead to overall savings for consumers.

However, this model is not very popular with nuclear skeptics who say it will expose consumers to construction risks, especially cost overruns.

EDF plans to use a design called the European Pressurized Reactor at Sizewell C, but the budget has skyrocketed on other projects deploying similar technology, including the Hinkley Point C plant under construction in Somerset.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said, “New nuclear power will play a key role in this government’s plan to achieve a safe, low-carbon and economical energy future.

“Governments continue to explore regulated asset-based financing models with nuclear project developers, which are a reliable option to secure private investment in the long run and reduce energy costs for consumers.”

The Treasury supports a regulated asset-based model, said several people briefed on the department’s position. The Treasury declined to comment.

EDF Energy, the UK branch of a French power company, is lobbying the government for legislation that underpins its regulated asset-based model.

EDF Energy chief executive Simone Rossi said at a Reuters event last month that the legislation “ [Sizewell C] It became possible,” he said, and now “really, really essential.”

EDF’s management has made it clear that the company will not bear all the construction costs and risks of any other nuclear power plant, like Hinkley Point C.

EDF and sub-partners of Chinese state-owned CGN, Hinkley Point C, are funding the plant in return for a generous electricity price of £92.50 per megawatt-hour, guaranteed by the government.

The price, which has been controversial with environmental groups, was agreed in 2012 and rose in line with inflation.

British ministers entered into official negotiations with the EDF on the financing of Sizewell C in December. The government said at the time that “we will consider the potential role of government finances in construction if there is a clear value for money for consumers and taxpayers.”

Stephen Thomas, professor emeritus of energy policy at the University of Greenwich, envisioned that the government would have to take a “strategic stake” in Sizewell C “as a sign to investors that this was not going to collapse.” EDF”.

It is not yet clear what role CGN will play in Sizewell C. CGN, along with EDF, is subsidizing 20% ​​of the cost of developing the Suffolk plant, but some Conservative MPs oppose Chinese intervention in critical UK infrastructure. CGN declined to comment.

