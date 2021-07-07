Fact check: How the right-wing media spread a false story that the United States women’s football team is disrespecting an elderly veteran





Then a group of right-wing media and commentators made up a false account about American gamers.

The activism of the US team – which included protests during the national anthem – has regularly been the target of conservative criticism. This time the Conservatives blasted American gamers for something they hadn’t done. For the anthem, some of the players on the field in East Hartford, Connecticut turned to the American flag, as did much of the crowd. That meant those players were turning their backs on DuPr, but they clearly weren’t making any statements against the veteran or the anthem.

A bunch of right-wing people and publications have claimed they are.

The Daily Caller, Canadian website The Post Millennial, commentator David J. Harris Jr. and commentator Nick Adams, among others, have claimed or strongly suggested that these players have turned their backs on the 98-year-old veteran. Other prominent figures on the right, including former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer and commentator Dinesh D’Souza, echoed the false claim that players did not respect DuPr. Inaccurate tweets on the topic have been shared thousands of times in total. A deceptively captioned video of The Post Millennial, a key part of the bogus narrative, had been viewed more than 400,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon. And YouTube videos with similar captions have racked up thousands of more views. In addition to omitting context regarding the location of the stadium flag, the initial tweets and articles did not mention that the national team had a previous connection to DuPr. Some players met him on a trip in 2019 to the beaches of Normandy and said how touched they were by the experience. DuPr also played the harmonica anthem in the team’s last game before the 2019 World Cup. “The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him,” The US Soccer communications team said in a tweet on Monday.

Another line of attack

The online demystifications of US Soccer, player Carli Lloyd and even some on the right, like Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire site, did not prevent criticism from players who turned to face the flag. A few others on the right, as for them. , criticized the players who did not turn to face the flag. These players, along with the match officials and the Mexican team, were looking straight ahead during the American anthem – in the same direction as DuPr, who was positioned in front of them, and towards a digital board that showed images. of the flag.

It’s certainly possible that these five players made a political statement by not turning to the physical flag like their teammates did; none of the five have spoken publicly about their intentions on Monday. Either way, they haven’t turned their backs on the flag. They just continued to stand as they had been – facing the part of the stadium that DuPr was facing.

How the demystification was handled

The Daily Caller corrected its original article and deleted an initial tweet. Several others, however, have left their lies unchanged. The Post Millennial – one of the key early drivers of the early false narrative – tried to work both ways. In a first article, he criticized the players who had turned to face the flag. Its headline read: “DISGRACE: Members of United States Women’s Football Team Turn Their Backs on 98-Year-Old WWII Veteran Who Plays National Anthem.” The article was then revised to criticize players who did not turn to face the flag. Her new headline read: “DISGRACE: Members of the United States Women’s Football Team Turned the Flag as a 98-year-old WWII veteran played the national anthem.” Fox News, meanwhile, ran an article online titled “US Soccer Denies Women’s Team Disrespecting WWII Veteran Before Farewell Game” – suggesting he This was a problem, she said, rather than US Soccer debunking a clearly false claim. On Fox News TV Tuesday, host Dana Perino noted that the claim was challenged by US Soccer. But then conservative sports commentator Clay Travis moved on to a meta-argument that allowed him to avoid directly addressing the veracity of the story – arguing that it speaks volumes even that many Americans “totally think it is. it is credible “that the national team” would show “disrespect to an elderly veteran.

Travis then said he found the video “a little confusing”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/06/politics/fact-check-us-womens-soccer-team-pete-dupre-veteran/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos