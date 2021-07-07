UK government accuses ‘plumpism’ in distribution of virus contracts





The UK government is increasingly criticized for how it has contracted virus-related goods and services during the pandemic, with detractors claiming “plumpism” in which politically linked corporations take precedence.

“I think there is a level of corruption that we have not reached before, compared to England 10 years ago,” said Emily Barritt, a law lecturer at King’s College London.

The most recent revelation came at the end of June when Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after it was revealed that he was having an affair with college friend Gina Colodangelo, whom he had appointed as aide.

Hancock has already faced questions about a series of virus-related deals.

One was a 30 million ($41 million) contract to produce vials for testing Covid-19, awarded without competition from a company run by a former neighbor (who has no background in manufacturing medical supplies).

The conservative Daily Telegraph reports that another 28 million contracts have been awarded to the healthcare company, where Colodangelo’s brother is head of strategy.

And in June, the High Court ruled against another Conservative secretary, Michael Gove.

Gove illegally won 560,000 contracts for virus-related communications with market research firm Public First, without proper procedures.

The company’s founder is a friend of Dominic Cummings, who until recently served as chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

– ‘cronyism’ problem-

The opposition Labor Party is calling for an independent investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Scotland’s Shadow Secretary of State Ian Murray told the BBC that “a big part of the story is all the unresolved issues related to chronism”.

The rules for winning public contracts are already very flexible, said Daniel Fisher, a graduate research fellow at City University of London.

The pandemic “provided an opportunity to further relax the rules” and relaxed ethical standards, leading to “quick opaque agreements,” he added.

The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, which the AFP contacted for comment, said “it is incorrect to say that it has relaxed procurement regulations.”

The ministry asserts that “strict rules are in place” and that “the minister has no role in this process.”

The government reserves the right to conclude contracts without competitive bidding in critical emergencies. However, there is a legal obligation to disclose the terms of the contract awarded.

The UK non-profit campaign group Good Law Project has taken legal action against the government, including a case that resulted in a higher court ruling against Gove.

It is estimated that between April and November 2020, spending on virus-related contracts will amount to at least £17 billion. The government failed to disclose details about 4.4 billion of these contracts.

And what is known about these contracts is that the government claims to have awarded them to a company that lacks relevant experience, which they claim is “a surprise.”

This exemplifies the example of Ayanda Capital, a company “linked to Leeds Truss”, an international trade minister. It has signed 252 million contracts to supply face masks to healthcare services. But most of them are not available.

Transparency International was also critical in a report released in April.

“The way the UK government handles tenders to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) and other COVID-19 response contracts appears to be partisan and systematically biased in favor of those with political access,” it argued.

The anti-corruption campaign group added that “relaxing the rules at the start of the pandemic may have been defensible, but that justification faded when countries were struggling to secure essential supplies.”

The UK government isn’t the only government to face questions about open contracts during the pandemic.

The Brookings Institution think tank in the United States reports that up to $273 million has been donated to more than 100 companies owned or operated by major donors for former President Donald Trump’s election efforts.

Anti-corruption activists note that other countries have managed open bidding quickly and transparently. Member States of the European Union, Sweden, Slovakia, Estonia and Lithuania, claim that there is no problem in specifying who has signed the contract and the amount of participation.

Ukraine announced these contracts “within 24 hours,” said Steve Goodrich, head of research and research at Transparency International UK.

