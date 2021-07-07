US releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat





New cars line up next to the dock as the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at the Port of Los Angeles, California, United States, April 29, 2020. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis of the former president’s threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles for national security reasons.

Then-US President Donald Trump said in May 2019 that some unidentified imported cars posed national security risks. He refused to release the report to Congress or to the public, leading to legal action to secure its disclosure.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who drafted a bill requiring the report to be released, said in a statement that “a quick glance confirms what we expected: the rationale for these tariffs was so completely unfounded that even the authors were too embarrassed to let it see the light of day. “

Trump threatened but never imposed tariffs of up to 25% on imported cars or auto parts. Automakers said the tariffs would result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of auto jobs, raise vehicle prices and threaten industry spending on self-driving cars.

The 116-page report says research and spending by the largest foreign automakers reflects de facto subsidies in their home markets, citing Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T).

“The significant import penetration over the past three decades has severely weakened the US auto industry,” the report says.

This “jeopardizes American military leadership and its ability to meet the defense needs of the Americas,” he said.

The US producers are General Motors (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (FN) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), according to the report. It did not include Chrysler which is part of Stellantis NV (STLA.MI).

The publication is the latest reversal by the Biden administration of a Trump-era decision. President Joe Biden has taken a more conciliatory approach with some US trading partners.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

