



An astonishing number of autism cases are referred to the government’s anti-radiation program, a terrorism law inspector said will urge discussion of cases of terrorism characterized by disability.

Jonathan Hall QC, an independent reviewer of the terrorism legislation, says that autism and terrorism haven’t received much public attention because of a very real and respectable fear that making any kind of connection will lead to stigma.

However, in a speech that is part of the think tank Bright Blues Ludgate online lecture series, he will argue that criminal justice findings may not always be suitable for those with autism and needing investigation.

Hall says autism plus appears to be a related factor in many cases, meaning that people on the autism spectrum who engage in terrorist violence tend to have additional factors, such as unstable family backgrounds or other cognitive impairments.

He will cite four recent terrorist incidents in which the defendant has autism, including 17-year-old Lloyd Gunton, who declared himself an Islamic State soldier and was sentenced to life in prison for arranging a vehicle and knife attack in Cardiff in 2018.

In 2019, Jack Reed, who had been involved in the occult synagogue since the age of 13, was imprisoned for nearly seven years for plans to attack the Durham Synagogue. In 2020, 17-year-old Paul Dunleavy was sentenced to five years and six months in prison for participating in an attack plan in the West Midlands inspired by the far-right Feuerkrieg division, and a 16-year-old from Newcastle was invited earlier this year. Supporting neo-Nazi organized state action to create a white nation-state.

My understanding is that the incidence of autism and referral prevention is also incredibly high.

It is as if a social problem has been discovered and fallen into the lap of counter-terrorism experts.

From the standpoint of counter-terrorism legislation, is the use of strong powers to detect and investigate suspicions of terrorism in children justified?

I think it’s because of the potential danger to the general public. But are criminal justice results correct in all cases?

Consider the offense of possessing a substance likely to be useful to a terrorist. Scholars use the word remote to draw attention to the fact that owning something does not necessarily mean you will do something.

What about autistic people who simply develop what they call special interest in this kind of substance?

To improve support for the criminal justice system, the Department of Justice (MoJ) launched a review of the number of offenders affected by neuro-dispersive disorders, including autism, late last year.

Celebrating the 16th anniversary of the 7/7 terrorist attacks that killed 72 people, the hall would say that the terrorist threat is increasingly obscured.

He would say he lost the number of times he was notified that an individual arrested for terrorism was a child.

According to official statistics, most recently released in June, arrests for terrorism-related activities under the age of 18 occurred very infrequently between 2003 and 2012 and did not increase to more than 5% of the total. This percentage has risen to as high as 6% by March 2020. However, it was between 10% and 16% for each last quarter ending in March 2021.

The biggest risk is Islamic terrorist attacks, but Hall would say that the most dynamic new category of terrorist activity accounts for the ambiguity.

Known to investigators and analysts as mixed, unclear, or uncertain (MUU) ideologies, this category does not prescribe one particular doctrine.

Of the 6,287 referrals for prevention in 2019-20, 51% consisted of individuals with MUU.

After removal, 351 cases were discussed in the channel panel (which determined early intervention) and ultimately a total of 127 cases were accepted as channel cases. This is a 535% increase in 2018-19, when only 20 MUU cases were adopted.

Clare Hughes, Criminal Justice Manager for the National Autistic Society, said: The majority of 700,000 people with autism in the UK are law-abiding.

When people with autism come into contact with the criminal justice system, it is absolutely vital that the professionals working in the system truly understand autism and have expert support for children and adults with autism when needed.

As victims, witnesses, defendants and perpetrators, it is very important that all media coverage of autism is sensitive, accurate and balanced.

