American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics





It’s official: Despite winning the 100-meter at the US Olympic Trials last month, Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the US athletics list released Tuesday night due to a suspension for 30 days after testing positive for THC, the intoxicant found in marijuana.

The 21-year-old sprinter told NBC’s Today Show last Friday that she was using the drug to deal with “emotional panic” after a reporter told her days before the trials over the death from his biological mother. She said she knew the Olympics rules on drug use and shouldn’t have broken them: “I know what I’m not allowed to do and I made that decision anyway. . [I’m] do not seek excuses or seek empathy. ”

Richardson on Sunday that his chances of winning were better suited to next year’s World Athletics Championships: “I’m sorry, I can’t be all of you Olympic champion this year, but I promise I’ll be your world champion next year.”

News of Richardson’s suspension due to marijuana use sparked an uproar earlier this week as the drug is legal in many states, including Oregon, where the Olympic trials were held and the sprinter has used the drug. But THC is a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), whose rules are standard for the Olympics.

On Tuesday evening, the US Olympic track team expressed sympathy for Richardson’s “extenuating circumstances” and said WADA’s THC rules “should be reassessed” but said “it would be detrimental to the integrity of the US Olympic team. & Field if the USATF changed its policies after the competition, just weeks before the Olympics. ”

