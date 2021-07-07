UK is off course to hit net-zero goal ‘due to clash with pandemic recovery’





The UK is committed to meeting its net zero emission target by 2050. This is because the government’s plans to tackle climate change are inconsistent with the economic recovery from the pandemic, a report warns today.

Government agency (IfG) audits show that there are four months left for Boris Johnson to hold COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, but Britain wastes significant opportunity to show leadership in combining efforts to tackle the climate crisis with Covid recovery. said to be doing. change.

Assessing progress so far as the UK has reached net zero in 30 years, IfG argues that the country’s green recovery package is less ambitious than other major economies in policy areas such as housing, electric vehicles and research and development.

Johnson took a preparatory position ahead of its 2050 goals, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 68% of 1990 levels by 2030.

However, the report says the UK needs to cut emissions significantly in the 2020s as it recovers from the pandemic.

They argue that not putting green policies at the center of the economic agenda will not only push the UK out of net zero, but will also increase the cost of achieving its goals in the long run, including converting new homes to zero carbon standards.

IfG urges Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to better align his Covid-19 economic recovery plan with the government’s net-zero target in his fall budget and spending review.

The Treasury claims it has failed to prioritize green measures in its major fiscal report since the start of the March 2020 pandemic.

The flagship green home grant, announced last year, was scrapped after just six months, and the report added that there are no government plans to boost green technology to help people use the job market over the next 30 years.

Despite a 6% drop in global emissions in 2020 due to global lockdowns, this is only a temporary decline and that figure is higher than ever before as the country recovers from damage to its economy.

green government

The UK government’s efforts to achieve its net zero target are poorly organized, IfG argues. The division is responsible for climate policy, but the think tank says it lacks influence, and the Treasury says it is not sufficiently involved in the proposal to be financed. The Strategy Committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, met only twice last year.

green recovery

Last year’s flagship green recovery policy had to be abandoned when it became clear that green housing subsidies were impractical. Only 1 in 5 people who applied for a grant could receive funding. This is because it has been so difficult to find a contractor who can perform the necessary home improvements. Future projects must be truly prepared to avoid repeated failures, says IfG.

green technology

By making it clear that decarbonization can benefit the economy and the environment, the creation of the next generation of green jobs is seen as an essential part of the net zero initiative. But the country lacks the skills needed to help workers in a declining industry adapt to new jobs, and IfG argues that there aren’t enough plans to change that.

green finance

Billions of pounds of people’s savings are currently locked in pension funds that are banned from targeting low-carbon investments, limiting private capital flow into green markets. However, new green bonds issued by the government could help increase available funds.

The report warns: It’s easier to talk about than giving green recovery. Economic recovery and net zero transition are very different goals that do not align automatically. Not all actions that support one naturally support the other. There can be a tension between building the environment greener and building it faster. Or to deal with another legacy of the plague.

The 12 billion 10-point plan for the green industrial revolution launched by the prime minister last fall included investments in low-carbon energy, but compared to other countries, the report claims, the package is unpretentious.

Germany and France each put $30 billion into green recovery initiatives, Joe Bidens proposed a U.S. jobs plan over the next eight years and pledged $174 billion to support only electric vehicles, while South Korea contributed 2.23% of its GDP to green new cars. are spending on Trading including energy, transportation and environmental investments.

IfG researcher and co-author of the paper, Rosa Hodgkin, said: The UK’s green recovery risks stopping before it starts properly.

The government should urgently formulate a plan for net zero and come up with realistic green policies to support economic recovery.

The government’s key commitment to the environment is to bring the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions down to net zero. That is, by 2050, no more emissions are being removed from the atmosphere through technology.

As a waiting room on the road to net zero, the ministers say emissions should be 68% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 78% below their 1990 levels by 2035. They are also using climate diplomacy to encourage other countries to adopt a similar approach. Policy.

To boost the economy and reduce carbon emissions, the government has promised to create an additional 2 million green jobs over the next decade. The Green Industrial Revolution is intended to promote technologies including wind, nuclear and hydrogen.

Boris Johnson has also promised to lead the drive towards fossil fuel-free jet-zero aviation. The prime minister believes this could become a reality by 2050.

