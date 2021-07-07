Huge green jobs windfall in Northeast and Yorkshire





The increase in cash for UK offshore wind manufacturing will create more than 1,000 new jobs across Humber and the North-East, and more than 180 million private sector investments will drive offshore wind manufacturers to build the next generation of wind turbines. Reform into the government’s flagship renewable energy auction plan to further encourage manufacturing, expand industry capacity and improve competitiveness

The two manufacturers, located in Humber and Wallsend, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will significantly strengthen their industrial hub UK offshore wind manufacturing base, supplying essential parts to offshore wind farms across the UK and exporting them globally. .

The Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support Scheme is designed to support the provision of manufacturing investments in the offshore wind supply chain. It provides subsidies for major investments in the manufacturing of strategically important offshore wind components, from turbine blades to offshore cables.

SeAH Wind Ltd will fund 117 million new monopile foundation plants in Humber’s Able Marine Energy Park, which will create up to 750 direct jobs by 2030.

Smulders Projects UK will receive funding for a 70 million investment in new equipment and infrastructure to enable manufacturing of offshore wind turbine conversion components at its existing site in Wallsend, Newcastle, creating and protecting up to 325 direct jobs. .

Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Wind power is one of the UK’s greatest natural assets and has been a world leader in offshore wind energy. With some of the largest offshore wind installations in the world, we are determined to grow and nurture a strong world-class manufacturing base so that UK businesses and people can take full advantage of the economic benefits of the windswept island nation.

Today’s investment not only blows the sails of Britain’s industrial hub, it creates and supports thousands of decent jobs, but it also helps the UK as a whole to land more manufacturers, attract internal investment and increase export opportunities. Will be. .

The investment announced today will greatly benefit the Northeast and Humber region’s economy as more than 1,000 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs will be created and protected, which will help revitalize the UK industrial center and bring significant investment opportunities. will be .

Deputy Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said:

The UK has the largest offshore wind power capacity on the planet. These investments highlight how we are building a manufacturing base that reflects our position as a global leader in this core technology and the attractiveness of the UK’s clean energy sector to international investors.

British workers will build the next generation of wind turbines that will not only help meet our own climate change promises, but also power countries around the world in a cleaner, greener future.

Today’s announcement delivers on the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan for the Green Industrial Revolution and his goal to quadruple the UK’s offshore wind capacity, producing 40 GW of energy from offshore wind by 2030 to power every home in the UK. It’s a huge leap forward.

It continues to lay the groundwork for UK businesses and workers to take full advantage of burgeoning overseas markets both in the UK and internationally, support up to 60,000 jobs in the industry and eliminate their contribution to the UK’s carbon emissions by 2050.

Lee Joo-seong, COO of SeAH Steel Holdings, said:

It is meaningful to SeAH that investment in monopile factories is in full swing based on the active support and trust of the British government.

Today’s funding moves quickly as the government in March this year announced an investment of up to 95 million dollars to build two new ports in Humber and Teesside, while another announcement allowing manufacturers to build next-generation offshore wind projects. It’s possible.

The new port will have the capacity to support the development of next-generation offshore wind projects by accommodating up to seven manufacturers, which will significantly strengthen the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing base while directly creating approximately 3,000 new jobs each.

In addition, US energy giant GE Renewable Energy announced its first investment in Teesside, an investment in a major offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing plant. This new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will directly create approximately 750 jobs in the region, supplying the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project.

North Tyneside Norma Redfearn CBE’s elected mayor said:

I’m excited to hear about this massive investment in the borough that will create, protect and benefit the wider area.

Wallsend and River Tyne have a rich industrial heritage, and this latest investment will complement Congress’s own plans to continue to breathe new life into the rivers to create more and better jobs for our residents through the North Tyneside vision. will be Help your business grow.

We work closely with Smulders Projects to support their presence in the borough and help them settle in Tyne.

Cllr Rob Waltham MBE, leader of the North Lincolnshire Council and Chairman of the Humber Leaders Board, said:

This is a significant global investment that will help create well-paying, skilled and sustainable jobs. This is a huge opportunity and I welcome the government’s clear promise to level up.

This latest cash is further evidence of the government’s trust in the initiatives we have designed to create jobs and promote prosperity across the region.

Changes to the UK’s flagship renewable energy support initiative, Contracts for Difference (CfD), were also announced today, building on the government’s ambitions to build onshore renewable energy projects, expand industrial capacity and improve competitiveness.

A key government tool for CfD to grow a low-carbon economy, harness innovation, and drive regional growth is supply chain planning, where projects are assessed in a questionnaire before competing in CfD auctions.

Upgrades to the CfD plan announced today will help the offshore wind industry fulfill its Sector Deal commitment to ensure that 60% of wind farm project manufacturing is UK-based and completed by UK workers by 2030. is.

Under the reforms announced today, Secretary of State for Business and Energy Kwasi Kwarteng could terminate contracts as a last resort if generators fail to deliver on their supply chain planning commitments.

See Government Response to Consultation on Differences in Supply Chain Planning Questionnaire.

Note to editors This fund is part of the $160 million the Prime Minister announced last year to further develop the UK’s offshore wind power capacity. Contracts for difference (CfD) schemes are the main way governments support low-carbon electricity. While encouraging investment in renewable energy by providing projects with stable income, the CfD questionnaire completed by applicants protects consumers from paying increased costs when electricity prices are high, and applicants select their desired supply chain planning commitments. Applications are reviewed to test their quality and ambitions before they are passed, while ensuring that the UK is in full compliance with the international obligations set out by the World Trade Organization and the EU-UK trade agreement. Energy may terminate contracts as a last resort if generators do not fulfill their supply chain plans.

