US Equity Futures Slightly Higher After S&P 500 Ends 7-Day Winning Streak





Tourists visit the Wall Street Bull Statue in New York’s Financial District.

drew anger | Getty Images

U.S. equity futures traded in slightly positive territory early Wednesday morning after the S&P 500 ended a seven-day winning streak, its longest since August.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose only 7 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts both traded in slightly positive territory.

In Tuesday’s regular session, the 30-stock Dow Jones lost 208.98 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite rose nearly 0.2%. The technology-heavy index hit a new all-time high on Tuesday.

Investors may fear that the economy is nearing its peak and that a correction is underway. In addition to market complacency, the combination of pressure on profit margins, inflation fears, the Fed’s cut and a possible tax hike could contribute to an eventual pullback, according to market strategists.

Recovery-focused stocks like Caterpillar, Chevron and JPMorgan Chase fell on Tuesday while big tech stocks like Amazon, Apple and Alphabet gained. Energy stocks were hit after West Texas Intermediate crude futures peaked in more than six years before turning negative.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 7.2 basis points to 1.36% as investors react to the potential for slower economic growth. This is its lowest level since February. The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds fell 6.4 basis points to 1.98%.

Investors will listen to more clues about the direction of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve when it releases its final meeting report on Wednesday afternoon, which could be a catalyst for a move in both bonds and bonds. actions.

The Fed minutes are expected to be dovish, with the central bank looking for progress in the job market and not worried that recent inflation will become a lingering trend. Slowing bond buying would be the Fed’s first major pullback from the ease policies it put in place when the economy shut down last year.

The end of the Fed’s $ 120 billion a month in treasury bill and mortgage purchases would also signal that the central bank’s next move may be to raise interest rates.

The weekly mortgage applications and the survey of job vacancies and workforce turnover are also expected to be released on Wednesday.

CNBC’s Patti Domm contributed reporting.

