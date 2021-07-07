The UK government has put special pressure on Greensill on Covid loans.





According to Whitehall’s spending watch, the UK government has put “unusual” levels of pressure on Greensill Capital to become an accredited lender under the state’s Covid loan scheme.

The National Audit Office, in its report on the now collapsed supply chain finance company, concluded that the business unit (BEIS) had “repeatedly requested an update to its certification process” before the government-owned British Business Bank approved Greensill’s status.

The watchdog also found that the BBB, rushing to get a loan during the Covid-19 crisis, did not conduct detailed checks on lenders seeking certification.

“Sadly, it is clear that some of this confusion could have been avoided through a more thorough due diligence on Greensill,” said Meg Hillier, Labor MP and Speaker of the House Public Accounts Committee. “There are important lessons for government.”

Lenders used the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme to provide eight loans totaling £400m to eight companies linked to the GFG Alliance, a metals group run by Sanjeev Gupta that is currently being investigated by its Office of Serious Fraud.

The CLBILS rule prohibits loans of more than £50m to a single company through supply chain finance companies.

The NAO report publicly confirmed the names of eight borrowers first reported by the Financial Times. The FT revealed in October 2020 that several companies linked to Gupta were taking Covid loans through Greensill.

In March of this year, the Business Bank suspended government guarantees for its green thread loans on suspicion of violating program terms.

The Green Seal, which collapsed later that month, hired former Prime Minister David Cameron as an advisor. He lobbied dignitaries, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to change the rules governing CLBILS and a separate Bank of England Covid loan plan in early 2020.

Cameron’s efforts were unsuccessful, but Greensill ultimately gained access to CLBILS for the benefit of the Gupta Empire.

According to a NAO report, BEIS made eight email inquiries about Greensill to the BBB in 19 weeks. The state bank has also urged Greensill to see if it can lend up to £200m per borrower rather than the £50m cap.

The watchdog said it was interested in “connecting with the steel industry, not in Greensill,” so that it could find support for Liberty Steel, which is part of the GFG.

BEIS believed its approach to the NAO was “unofficial”, but raised an eyebrow at the BBB.

“The bank described this level of departmental interest as ‘unusual’, although the department sometimes sought information about the certification of certain lenders, including loans to other steel companies,” the NAO said.

The BBB told BEIS that it did not want to prioritize Greensill at the expense of recognition from other lenders.

Withdrawal of a request to lift the £50m cap “due to Greensill’s regulatory status”. Founded by Australian mogul Lex Greensill, the lending institution is not overseen by UK banking regulators.

More broadly, the NAO found that the BBB relied on information provided by prospective lenders and “post-certification audit verification”. . . Rather than due diligence before”.

The BBB has taken the accuracy of the information provided by Greensill “at face value”. “We haven’t tested in detail who Greensill will lend to,” the NAO said.

BBB’s chief executive, Catherine Lewis La Torre, welcomed the NAO’s remarks that the bank had demonstrated “decision-making independence” and promptly revoked loans “which it allegedly violated planning rules.”

BBB is accredited by 170 lenders across three different Covid loan plans, which have provided more than £75 billion in loans to more than 1.6 million businesses.

