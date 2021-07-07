Songbirds mysteriously die in eastern US Scientists scramble to find out why | Science





A mysterious disease may have killed this American robin found in Kentucky.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Jennifer Toussaint, chief animal control officer in Arlington, Va., Doesn’t forget the four blue jays. In late May, concerned residents had delivered the baby birds to his clinic just outside Washington, DC, in just hours. Each was plump, indicating that their parents had done a great job looking after them, Toussaint said. But the birds were lethargic, unable to keep their balance and blinded by crusty, oozing patches that had grown over their eyes.

Toussaint and his team quickly reached a grim diagnosis: Jays were the latest victims of a mysterious deadly disease that had emerged in their area a few weeks earlier and had already killed countless wild birds. There was no known cure, so they euthanized the jays. It was hard to feel so helpless, Toussaint recalls.

Others share Toussaint’s frustration. Since May, when the disease was first recognized in and around Washington, researchers have documented hundreds of cases in at least a dozen bird species in nine eastern and eastern states. Midwest. State, federal and academic scientists are looking for clues to a cause in bird carcasses and the environment. Last week, they reported modest progress: Studies have ruled out a number of agents known to cause mass death in birds, including the bacteria Salmonella, several families of viruses and the Trichomonas parasites.

Learning what is not the cause can be just as useful as learning what it is, says Toussaint. But that also means we’re still scratching our heads on this one, says wildlife epidemiologist David Stallknecht, director of the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia, Athens, which is involved in the effort.

Despite the uncertainty, researchers are starting to get a clearer picture of the outbreak, in part thanks to the thousands of people who have responded to calls from government agencies and scientists to report sick or dead birds. Not all species, for example, appear to be high risk. This was quite specific to the species, says veterinarian Megan Kirchgessner of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. So far, most cases have only involved four species of common grackle, blue jays, American robins and European starlings, according to a July 2 statement from the US Geological Surveys National Wildlife Health Center. Young birds seem to be particularly sensitive.

Those demographics could change as more data comes in, especially from rural areas that have so far produced few sightings, says Allisyn-Marie Gillet, an Indianas state ornithologist. At this point, the outbreak does not appear to pose a serious threat to bird populations, the researchers say. Yet they are watching to see if its geographic reach is expanding; reports of sick birds now extend west to Indiana and Kentucky and north to Pennsylvania.

Geography suggested a suspect. In May and June, parts of the outbreak area saw the emergence of billions of periodic cicadas, members of Brood X. Birds, who is 17, feast on cicadas, prompting some researchers to wonder if the he epidemic could be linked to insects. Cicadas spend most of their life underground, where they may have accumulated pesticides or other contaminants. A type of fungus called Massospora that infects cicada broods could also play a role; a species of Massospora produces compounds that modify the behavior of cicadas, possibly to increase their spread. But the cicadas seem blameless. Birds tend to avoid eating fungus infested cicadas, and sick birds have been seen in areas where cicadas were rare. It doesn’t seem to match up, says Brian Evans, a migratory bird ecologist at the Smithsonians National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The researchers note that massive bird deaths are not uncommon, especially among species that form dense flocks or congregate at feeders. In the mid-1990s, birders in the eastern United States noticed that house finches, a common introduced songbird, were dying in relatively large numbers from a disease characterized by swollen and encrusted eyes. The researchers ultimately determined that the cause was a bacterium, Mycoplasma gallisepticum, which had likely spread from domestic poultry. In recent decades, researchers have also tracked outbreaks of West Nile virus, bird flu and Salmonella that have caused notable deaths.

Many of these suspects have been dismissed in this case, according to the July 2 press release. But researchers continue to examine other possibilities. They use electron microscopy to examine tissue for telltale damage, for example, and use a battery of tests to detect suspicious microbes, viruses, parasites and chemical pollutants.

Many of the dead birds that were tested were infected with the Mycoplasma bacteria. It’s not uncommon, Evans says, but the bacteria have evolved to become more infectious and deadly, and they could play a role in the current outbreak. In terms of mycoplasma, this could be something new, he says. Others, however, are skeptical, noting that Mycoplasma rarely affects young birds.

Meanwhile, officials from several states have told Science there are signs the outbreak may subside. In Virginia, for example, the number of birds brought to rehabilitation centers is starting to decline, says Kirchgessner, and the Toussaints clinic recently went several days without admitting symptomatic birds. Until the outbreak is over, however, authorities are calling on bird lovers to take measures that could slow the spread of any disease, including burying dead birds and dismantling feeders where birds congregate.

