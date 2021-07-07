UK Covid live: Keir Starmer says Britain is heading into a summer of chaos and chaos | politics





7:39 a.m. EDT 07:39

Caroline Nokes (Con) asks about diesel spills into test steel.

Johnson says the EPA is working on it.

7:37 AM EDT 07:37

Johnson says the government provides 350 million units per year to hospice. And they have an extra 257m to make up for what they lost because they couldn’t raise funds, he says.

7:36 AM EDT 07:36

Matthew Pennycook (Lab) said the building safety legislation released this week would do little to protect tenants facing big bills to remove Grenfell-style cladding.

Johnson doesn’t accept it. He says the government has spent 5 billion on this. He said those who suffered as a result of Grenfell will continue to receive government support.

7:35 AM EDT 07:35

Bim Afolami (Con) asks what the government is doing to improve road safety. This is an increasingly worrisome issue, he says.

Johnson said road fatalities have been coming down for a long time. But the government is investing in road safety, he says.

7:33 AM EDT 07:33

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Lab) asks why the government supports the sale of NHS services.

Johnson says he can’t remember the wrong question. The government is prioritizing the NHS, he says.

7:31 am EDT 07:31

Angela Crawley (SNP) asks if PMs support individual member bills to provide paid leave to women who had a miscarriage before 24 weeks.

Johnson says he is very sorry for any woman who suffers from this. He said the government is offering bereavement leave to women who have lost a baby after 24 weeks.

7:29 AM EDT 07:29

David Jones (Con) asks the PM to confirm with the PM that unless the EU adopts a more balanced approach to the Northern Ireland protocol, the government will do whatever it takes to address it. He says that the three-month extension to chilled meat is just stick plaster.

Johnson agrees. He said the protocol is being misused by the EU, which follows a purist approach.

7:27 AM EDT 07:27

Tim Loughton (Con) asks if PM will call for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

Johnson said Britain took the lead in accusing China of human rights violations. He’ll consider the idea, but he’s instinctively against the boycott, he says.

7:26 AM EDT 07:26

Neale Hanvey (Alba) asks why the government spent $3 billion on distrusted diagnostic tests.

Johnson doesn’t accept it.

7:24 AM EDT 7:24 AM

Westminster’s SNP leader Ian Blackford starts off by wishing England good luck in football.

He says the electoral integrity bill is nothing. Why does the government make it harder for people to vote?

Johnson says voting fraud needs to be addressed, as it happened at Tower Hamlets.

Blackford says there are very few cases of voter fraud. The bill is dealing with a problem that doesn’t exist.

Johnson says people can get a photo ID if they need it. He said he didn’t want to see elections tainted with voter fraud allegations.

7.21am EDT 07:21

Starmer says it’s clear what’s going on. Johnson was taken by surprise from his legislators. This is why he announced this policy. We’ve been here before.

Isn’t it a case of a summer of chaos and chaos rather than a cautious and controlled approach?

Johnson says he would never have opened a school if he had followed Labor’s advice. He reiterated his general argument about how Labor might have kept Britain from pharmacies in Europe, making it impossible to launch a vaccine (which is not true). He says the government vaccinates and the opposition is shaken. And he adds a new slogan. We inoculate and are invertebrates.

