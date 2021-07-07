US Coronavirus: US Sends Booster Team To Southwest Missouri After Delta Variant Fuels Increase Cases And Hospitalizations





The wave of Covid-19 cases is so high in the city of Springfield, Missouri, that the CoxHealth hospital system has started to transfer patients infected with the virus to other facilities to provide better staff. At Cox South, a Springfield hospital, 12 Covid-19 patients were transferred to other facilities in the area between Friday and Monday morning. Over the past week, the number of Missouri Covid-19 cases ranked second in the country, with 15.5 new cases per 100,000 people per day, or 108 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the ‘Johns Hopkins University published Sunday. Arkansas claimed the highest rate with 15.7 new cases per 100,000 people every day, the data showed.

“We’ve seen this in Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming… these are the places where we’re also going to see more hospitalizations and deaths, unfortunately. And every time you have big epidemics, it becomes fertile ground. for potentially more variations, ”he told CNN on Monday.

About 56% of adults in Missouri have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 39.4% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Arkansas fully vaccinated 34.6% of its total population on Tuesday, according to CDC data.

Overall, the data shows that Covid-19 is expected to swell in less vaccinated communities, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread in these areas.

“If there was ever a reason to get the shot, that’s fine,” Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that America has an adequate supply of vaccines, but there was still a significant portion of people who did not want vaccines.

“There are places in the world, where people would do anything to get vaccinated, and yet we have a substantial proportion of people in very specific parts of the country, who just don’t want to be vaccinated.” , he added.

In response to the more contagious Delta variant, the Biden administration said it would deploy response teams made up of officials from the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas with high virus spread and low vaccination. rates.

In Missouri, the support team will include an epidemiologist, research assistants, a health communication specialist, contact tracers and others who will help with immunization and awareness, according to the Department of Health. health.

“More team members will be added, both remotely and in person, to help with data and research, immunization strategies and outreach,” said Lisa Cox, director of communications in the Department of Health. Missouri Health.

Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine could arrive this month, former White House adviser says

Federal data shows that as of Tuesday, 47.5% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

And while the current seven-day vaccination rate of 490,918 fully vaccinated daily people has plateaued for two months, experts hope that may change soon.

The United States Food and Drug Administration could fully approve the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this month, according to Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for Covid Response, adding that full authorization could influence people who have not yet received their vaccine.

“It will be a telltale sign for them to say ‘Why am I over the fence? This has now been fully approved by the FDA, “and while he already has an excellent track record, it will, I think, be another seal of approval,” Slavitt said.

The FDA does not comment on pending approvals, but officials in the Biden administration have said they expect the agency to grant full approval.

Currently, the Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are being administered under emergency use clearance from the FDA.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey showed that 31% of adults who have not yet been vaccinated would be more likely to receive a fully FDA-approved injection. The report interviewed 1,888 American adults.

Study finds people more likely to have health complications if they have a severe case of Covid-19

Vaccines are not only effective in preventing serious illnesses due to Covid-19, they also prevent its long-term health effects, experts say.

People critically ill with Covid-19 are twice as likely to have to return to hospital for a Covid-19-related complication in the future compared to patients who had mild or moderate symptoms, according to a new study from the ‘University of Florida.

The researchers examined the patient charts of nearly 11,000 people treated in their health care system. Of these patients, 114 had severe Covid-19 and needed to be hospitalized. 211 others had mild or moderate Covid-19.

The remaining patients were treated for unrelated health concerns. The researchers followed these patients for six months.

“The data shows, unsurprisingly, that people who are not vaccinated are more likely to get sick,” study co-author Arch Mainous said in a press release Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, our data shows that even though people are willing to try their luck with COVID-19 because they are not concerned about the disease, they are now more likely to have a complication like a heart attack or an accident. cerebrovascular disease because of this. Vaccination is critical. “

Patients with severe Covid-19 were twice as likely to return to hospital for a heart attack, stroke, pneumonia or pulmonary embolism, according to study published online in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.

Researchers say the study should encourage everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19, especially people who are at high risk of developing serious illness.

CNN’s Jen Christensen, Lauren Mascarenhas, Deidre McPhillips, and Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/health/us-coronavirus-wednesday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos