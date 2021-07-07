Pressure mounts on Biden administration to lift US border restrictions





The officials did not have an answer.

“If the government is not to lift these restrictions, it has to provide a compelling reason,” Mayor Trey Mendez of Brownsville, Texas told CNN, citing a downward trend in Covid-19 cases in his city and the access to vaccines.

Last year, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration put in place limits along the northern and southern borders of the United States, restricting non-essential travel. He also cited a public health authority, known as Title 42, which allowed border officials to turn back migrants.

The restrictions placed limits on a wide range of cross-border travelers and prevented many migrants from seeking asylum in the United States. In recent weeks, these restrictions have come under scrutiny, as cases of Covid-19 decline and air travel resumes.

Mexico, for example, allows American travelers by air, but there are still limits on who can cross the land border.

“We have had situations where people are not able to get permission to cross on foot or by car, but they can easily get to an airport and fly,” the mayor of San said. Diego, Todd Gloria, who participated in last Thursday’s appeal with the United States. immigration officials and called him a professional. “These are the kinds of things that are inconsistent but add to the frustration.”

The restrictions, which are mutually agreed upon with Mexico and Canada, are renewed monthly. The latest restrictions, announced in June, will remain in effect until July 21.

The Biden administration has not provided a timeline for lifting these restrictions, raising concern among border communities who depend in part on cross-border travel to fuel their economies.

“Our economy will not be reopened until our border is reopened,” Gloria said.

Internally, U.S. customs and border protection officials are preparing for the possible lifting of border restrictions, according to two agency officials. Some are concerned about staffing and whether there are enough officers and officers to handle an increased number of people, one of the officials said.

“We don’t have the manpower, and that is the reality,” the official told CNN.

The Customs and Border Protection Field Operations Office, which is responsible for border security at U.S. ports of entry, has withdrawn officers from the ports in anticipation of the restrictions being lifted, another said. agency manager.

Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar has repeatedly asked officials when the restrictions should be lifted, both privately and during Congressional hearings.

“There isn’t that much transparency on the American side,” Cuellar told CNN. “They think it’s imminent but there are no dates.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN: “To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the United States has extended restrictions on non-essential travel to our land and ferry crossings with Canada and the United States. Mexico until July 21, while ensuring access to essential trade and DHS also notes positive developments in recent weeks and participates with other US agencies in White House expert working groups with the Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions can be relaxed in a safe and sustainable manner.

Democratic Representative Brian Higgins of New York echoed frustrations over the lack of transparency on easing restrictions. “It defies logic. It defies science. It defies facts,” Higgins, who is also co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, told CNN, referring to current limitations on cross-border travel. He also pointed out that border communities in the United States and Canada are inextricably linked.

New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik pleaded with the Biden administration to lift non-essential travel restrictions in a June letter. “Our communities cannot afford any further delay or acquiescence – unilateral action to start reopening the border seems necessary,” she wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Last Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country continues “to work very closely with the United States to ensure that we are aligned in our approach” to ensure the safety of citizens of both countries. He added that when to reopen will depend on how things go after Canada relaxed its mandatory two-week quarantine requirement on Monday for nationals and fully vaccinated residents traveling abroad.

The non-essential travel restrictions are part of a web of limits related to the coronavirus pandemic that remain in place and have contributed to confusion and frustration.

The Biden administration has also come under heavy criticism for relying on the Title 42 public health authority, which was set up under the Trump administration to deport migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. . Since last October, the US Border Patrol has deported 648,185 migrants under the authority, according to agency data.

Immigrant advocates say the policy has put migrants at risk, leaving many, including those seeking asylum, in dangerous conditions in Mexico. In some cases, families have chosen to separate from their children because unaccompanied migrant children are not subject to the policy.

Public health experts sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky last week, saying the order was “based on political considerations rather than public health “.

Authorities plan to end the public health order, although this remains a point of contention between defenders and the administration.

Immigrant advocates raised the public health order and the urgent need to end it during a roundtable discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris last month in El Paso, Texas, according to Taylor Levy, an attorney. California-based immigration specialist who works with migrants along the southern border.

“Title 42 has really been a fundamentally Covid stimulus package for the cartels because they are able to make so much money,” Levy said. The cartels took advantage of people deported to Mexico under the authority, she added.

A Human Rights First report found that as of June 17, there had been more than 3,000 kidnappings and other attacks, including rape and human trafficking, against asylum seekers and returned migrants in the country. US-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office.

“It’s not just about ending Title 42. It’s also about making sure people are welcomed, received and allowed to process their asylum claim in a way that supports and guarantees them. the ability to seek protection, “Kennji Kizuka, associate director of Human Rights First, said CNN.

CNN’s Liz Stark contributed to this report.

