UK Announces Presidency Program for Major Climate Summit in Glasgow





The COP26 program will communicate four key objectives to the presidency. Daily topics include exhibitions and events.

The UK’s Presidency Program for COP26 was unveiled today in Glasgow to drive climate ambitions and action on key issues with two weeks of intensive climate negotiations.

Starting with the World Leaders Summit on 1 and 2 November, we will focus on a different topic each day, from progress on key priorities such as clean energy, zero-emission transport and conservation to ensuring the participation of women, girls and youth. will be It is at the heart of climate action.

Cross-themes such as science, innovation and inclusion will be implemented throughout the program and will need to mitigate climate change, adapt to its impacts and mobilize public and private finance.

The exhibitions and events held in the UK-run district in Glasgow will also showcase the progress of society, government and business as a whole throughout the program.

The Presidency Program will accompany formal negotiations at the heart of the UN Summit and will focus on finalizing the outstanding aspects of the Paris Agreement.

Alok Sharma, Chairman of COP26, said:

The COP26 summit in Glasgow is our best hope to protect the planet, build a brighter future for all and maintain the 1.5C goal.

I am delighted to see progress and momentum towards the four main goals I have pursued for governments around the world. The presidency program will continue to do so during the two weeks of the summit.

From finance to energy to gender to adaptation, these are critical issues that need to be addressed to make COP26 inclusive and successful.

Detailed program and negotiation schedules will be posted as scheduled.

All countries belonging to the UNFCCC are eligible to attend the COP and will determine the level of representation. Attendance in leader-level segments is confirmed during scheduled courses.

See the program here

A more detailed program showing all the essentials will be published separately by the Secretariat and the Presidency in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-releases-presidency-programme-for-major-climate-summit-in-glasgow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos