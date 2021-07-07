Asian stocks are struggling widely after weak US data





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street’s decline on Wednesday after US services activity weakened.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul fell. Shanghai has oscillated between gains and losses.

Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 broke a seven-day record-breaking streak and fell after the Institute of Supply Management reported service sector activity increased in June at a slower pace than expected.

The disappointing decline suggests that the U.S. economic recovery is not immune to global pockets of coronavirus resurgence, Mizuho Bank said in a report. The Nikkei 225 NIK, -0.96% in Tokyo fell 1% to 28,363.82 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong HSI, -0.40% fell 1% to 27,771.87.

The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index, + 0.66% was up 0.3% to 3,543.89 by mid-morning after the Chinese cabinet announced it would impose tighter data security and other standards for Chinese companies wishing to join foreign stock exchanges.

The announcement, at a time when Beijing is tightening control over tech industries, is a potential hurdle for Chinese entrepreneurs who have raised billions of dollars overseas. It comes after carpool service Didi Global Inc. DIDI, -19.58% was ordered to stop registering new users and remove its app from online stores while increasing the security of customer information. .

The Kospi 180721, -0.60% in Seoul fell 0.6% to 3,287.11 while the S & P-ASX 200 XJO, + 0.90% in Sydney gained 0.7% to 7,316.00 .

New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta fell.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 SPX, -0.20% lost 0.2% to 4,343.54 on Tuesday, dragged down by losses for banks and energy companies. The index is up 15.6% over the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.60% fell 0.6% to 34,577.37. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, + 0.17%, rose 0.2% to 14,663.64.

The ISM Purchasing Managers Index fell to 60.1 from the May record 64.0 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show an increase in activity. It was well below the 63.3 expected by forecasters polled by the Wall Street Journal. The travel, hospitality and other service sectors have boomed as US restrictions on consumer activity relax.

This has pushed up US prices, but the latest move could support the Federal Reserve’s stance that the inflation spike is temporary. This could help reassure investors. The Fed and other central banks will not feel pressure to curb price increases by reversing economic stimulus.

Also on Tuesday, Didi stock fell 19.6% in New York. This follows a 5% drop on Friday after Chinese regulators said they were investigating information security at Didi and two other ride tech companies. Full Truck Alliance YMM, -6.68%, the operator of two logistics truck platforms, lost 6.7% and Kanzhun Ltd. BZ, -15.95%, an online recruitment agency, fell 15.9%.

Amazon AMZN, + 4.69% jumped 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud computing contract with rival Microsoft MSFT, + 0.00% that could have potentially been worth 10 billion dollars and that he would pursue a deal with Microsoft and Amazon instead. Microsoft stocks have changed little.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude CL.1, + 0.87% rose 19 cents to $ 73.56 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $ 1.79 to $ 73.37 on Tuesday. Brent BRN00 crude, + 0.83%, the basis of international oil prices, rose 17 cents to $ 74.72 per barrel in London. It plunged from $ 2.63 the previous session to $ 74.53.

The dollar edged down to 110.60 yen USDJPY, + 0.05% from Tuesday 110.63. The euro EURUSD, -0.12% fell to $ 1.1824 from $ 1.1826.

