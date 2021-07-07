UK job recovery could be halted by the end of 2023, OECD says | OECD





An analysis by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) suggests that the UK job recovery could be delayed until the end of 2023.

The rise in the employment rate in recent months will reverse over the next six months, regaining momentum in 2022 and climbing back to the March 2020 level of 75.5%, the OECD forecast.

Many companies are struggling to fill vacancies and have urged ministers to address the skilled manpower shortage, but the OECD said ending dormancy in September would force many companies to take a hit with epidemic-related restrictions and enforce duplication. .

In a report examining employment prospects across all 38 OECD member countries, the Paris-based organization said that in order to more consistently improve its employment prospects, the UK secretary should consider more flexible support for businesses and individuals who are still negatively impacted. Corona virus crisis.

The warning is likely to be leapfrogged by Labor, arguing that the Treasury must come up with a plan to protect industries like hospitality and leisure, which were already suffering before the baggy plans were cut this month.

Aerospace companies that have lost orders due to flight restrictions have also complained that they could go into bankruptcy without extended government support.

HMRC data shows that PAYE employment is more than 550,000 below pre-epidemic levels, hundreds of thousands of workers have cut hours, and many self-employed have lost their jobs.

The OECD, which includes the United States, France, Germany, Chile, Israel and Australia as member states, said hours worked in the UK fell by 25% in 2020 and total hours worked fell by 10% in March of this year. before the pandemic.

In April and May 2020, the scheme supported 32% of UK employees, the fifth highest level of support in OECD countries.

The OECD said: As the economy announces recovery plans in the coming months, it is essential to continue supporting the most-needed families and viable jobs while providing adequate incentives for job creation and job reopening.

The OECD was supported by concerns that the withdrawal of government subsidies would widen income and wealth inequality and weaken the employment prospects of many low-skilled workers.

All this suggests that the Covid-19 crisis risks amplifying a long-standing trend of increasing economic inequality in many OECD countries. In the decades prior to 2020, real household income has grown, on average, since 1985 by 63% for the top 10% of households and by only 20% for the bottom 10%.

Participation in education below secondary education is about one-third that of adults with higher education. Similarly, workers in high-risk jobs for automation were half as likely to engage in adult learning as their peers in low-risk jobs, he added.

