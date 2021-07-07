Camp Pop: US basketball team opens Olympic training in Vegas





Gregg Popovich knows he doesn’t have to spend a lot of time teaching basketball to his US Olympic players.

His top priority at the moment: to make these players a team.

That process is officially underway, with the Americans hosting their first training together Tuesday in Las Vegas to prepare for the Olympics which will kick off in less than three weeks. Popovich’s message in the first team meeting on Monday night and in the first training session on Tuesday was simple and similar, in that he wants the unit to find a way to freeze quickly knowing that to many international teams they will face at the Olympics have played together. for years.

We have to take advantage of their abilities, their strengths and play together, play for each other, with one thought in mind, Popovich said. That’s winning the whole thing.

This is Popovich’s first Olympics as a head coach. He coached the United States in the Basketball World Cup in China in 2019, taking on a squad that was formed after around three dozen guests and pledges withdrew from the game. was a seventh place finish, the worst ever for American men in a major international competition.

This list is different. He has a past NBA Finals MVP in Kevin Durant. He has players with NBA championship rings like Durant, Draymond Green and Kevin Love – a list that will grow after the NBA Finals as three US Olympians are currently playing in this Milwaukee-Phoenix game.

They are real high-profile players, so they’re not here to develop their individual games, Popovich said. They are there to come together, become a team, fall in love as fast as possible, and want it as hard as foreign teams want it to be.

Players nine of the 12 on the Olympic team anyway, with the exception of Milwaukee teammates Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, as well as Phoenixs Devin Booker, all missing because they play in the NBA Finals have arrived. in Las Vegas on Monday, were taken to their hotel to get settled in and had their first coronavirus test, then gathered for a team meeting in the evening.

Popovich greeted them all warmly, then started talking about the challenge ahead.

We know what we are supposed to do, ”said the American center Bam Adebayo.

Practices began on Tuesday and will continue until the end of the week. The United States play their first international friendly on Saturday against Nigeria, and they’ll be spending most of the waking hours together over the next few weeks – which is exactly what Popovich wants.

Well, we have to spend a lot of time together, Love said. It’s just going to help nurture and foster a good relationship on the ground and that I think bodes well for what was going to happen there.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum played college basketball at Duke, for former Olympic coach Mike Krzyzewski, and will now play for Popovich at the Tokyo Games. Tatum also played for Popovich at the Basketball World Cup in China two years ago and said that one aspect of the manager’s personality shocked him.

He has an incredible sense of humor, Tatum said. I guess the casual fan sees the person doing these interviews after the game, but who he is at all is not. I love spending time with him and now building a relationship with him. I’m really lucky to say that I played under Pop and Coach K.

The United States has won the last three Olympic gold medals under Krzyzewski, and now it’s Popovich’s turn. The United States will be favored and remain the team ranked No. 1 in the world by FIBA. The first day was to set up basic attack and defense by trying to invent the wheel won’t work, ”Popovich said and established how the Americans want to play.

After that, it was time to resume the team-building.

They sacrifice a lot, Popovich said. After the year in COVID makes it more than that to leave their families and commit to representing their country at this point, I think it’s really commendable and a great sacrifice.

