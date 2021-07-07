Three Reasons Why US/UK Travel Aisles Are Problematic





Venice’s Grand Canal, which Americans can visit now

While the US, UK and EU are gradually removing domestic Covid-19 restrictions, resistance to removing international travel restrictions could be frustrating for separated couples and families, businesses and vacationers.

Americans can now enter most of Europe (and the isolated UK), but not the other way around. Most Europeans cannot enter the UK without quarantine, and some EU countries are once again closing their borders to UK travelers due to the sharp rise in delta strains. For many, it looks like the reopening of borders has stopped.

As inews reported, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said negotiations between the US and the UK were moving forward, but reported that it could still be some time before people could travel freely for three important reasons:

The US currently does not recognize the AstraZeneca vaccine used by many Britons to vaccinate against Covid-19. This is because AstraZeneca did not apply for a license in the United States. This is because there is no easy way to determine how to ensure that US travelers have been vaccinated when they arrive in the UK. The US uses different means in each of the 50 states, and digital certificates in the US, such as the UK’s NHS health application. Delta strain is still increasing. It currently accounts for over 90% in the UK and is expected to account for the third quarter in the EU by the end of August. As reported by The New Yorker, the delta strain is now far more contagious than the virus that spread worldwide in 2020, and early evidence suggests that it doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the alpha strain. What’s more, there’s now a newly identified Delta Plus in India, with far more deliveries than the Delta variant.

For this reason, the Financial Times reported few breakthroughs before the end of the summer. Reuters added that talks will be extended until August and September before the cloister opens.

The UK has relaxed quarantine rules for top management.

The UK has slightly relaxed its policy on business class travelers in that it brings significant economic benefits to the UK and that executives whose employment supports more than 500 jobs can now travel to the UK without quarantine.

The move was meant to appease the City of London and large multinational corporations, but it may not seem to go far enough, as reported in the New York Timeslot. Businesses are looking for EU headquarters after Brexit, and this place is now more comfortable. travel restrictions. JPMorgan, for example, is building a new trading hub in Paris to overtake its London counterpart.

However, as reported in Politico, the policy allowing top management to travel without isolation has been criticized in several places, and Labor deputy director Angela Rayner said it was an aggressive slap in the face at ordinary people who were unable to travel. global epidemic of infectious diseases.

Both UK and US governments have been criticized for unpredictable decision-making and opacity.

There has been a request for both the UK and US governments to be more transparent about how they make decisions about travel restrictions and to be much clearer about when they think travel can resume.

In mid-June, Europe’s largest airline, Ryanair, sued the UK government for unpredictable travel restrictions. CEO Michael OLeary has called for the system to be much more transparent so the airline industry can plan and recover. “We urge Prime Minister Boris Johnson to explain the scientific rationale behind this system that the government is likely to complement as the government progresses, and build a data-driven transparent model to restore confidence in air travel ahead of the very important milestone,” Leary said. Summer high season.The UK government criticizes later canceled travel decisions, including the decision not to do blue-light quarantine to Portugal on May 17th and then reintroducing quarantine to the country three weeks after everyone has booked. Many people have already gone on vacation.On 23 June, airlines and staff protested in central London against the British government’s handling of travel regulations and how the traffic light system was confusing and inconsistent. It has also been heavily criticized for delaying the decision to suspend flights to and from India at the start of the Delta transformation, causing the industry to surge across the UK Use Covid-19 vaccination certificates instead of quarantine to lift the industry up again Drew Crawley, chief managing officer of American Express Global Business Travels, said the UK and the US have made significant progress in their immunization programs and have similar rates, which raises some questions about why travel is being restricted. We can’t afford to wait any longer, Crowley added that closing this important route for more than 400 days has hurt the economic recovery in both countries, as the US-UK travel route is one of the most profitable in the world. Reported on how airline officials have asked the UK and the US to open up vaccinated travelers, as the EU has done, British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle says the UK is seeing Europe actually moving at a faster pace to open up. We believe that vaccinated travelers will fall behind when it comes to traveling than non-travelers. As a result, we have to admit that the risk is low.” EU diplomats are putting pressure on the US to lift travel bans.

The Wall Street Journal reported on June 26 that European diplomats continue to urge the US government to lift the 15-month travel ban imposed by the Trump administration in March 2020. We raise it at every official meeting, said one European diplomat. WSJ.

Stavros Lambrinidis, EU ambassador to the US, reported to AFP that Brussels is pushing for reciprocity as US travelers can now travel to many EU countries. The American Chamber of Commerce urged the United States on June 26 to allow European travelers to return home “as soon as possible,” as France 24 reported.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also hoped Europeans who visited France on Friday could return to the US soon. He stressed that Europe is the most vaccinated continent and that widespread use of digital COVID certificates across the block from July 1 will greatly help a broader return to travel. In fluent French, he said on an online forum, “I hope this happens soon. We really want it. I hope it will take weeks, not months.”

Cross workgroups can be time consuming.

At the G7 summit, the US government announced the launch of a working group to start traveling in the US as soon as possible. A White House official told the Financial Times, “Recognizing the importance of travel to our citizens and their families and the important role trade relations and the transportation sector play in our economy, the Biden administration will launch a series of specialized working groups of four experts. Key partners: Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the UK decide the best way to safely resume travel.

As the Financial Times reported, these interagency working groups can take a very long time to reach policy conclusions. The five participating government agencies are the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of State, Homeland Security, Health and Transportation.

Current travel restrictions

As reported by The Telegraph, there are circumstances in which travel is permitted in the UK. U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and spouses of U.S. citizens are now accepted. However, due to backlogs and delays at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world, some people with a valid work/residence permit cannot renew as they wish to travel to the United States.

Travelers from the US can enter the UK, but are required to quarantine for 10 days and get tested for Covid-19 on days 2 and 8 (as part of a ‘test and release’ plan, you can also take a test on day 5. Quarantine can be terminated if negative, but should still be tested on day 8). There has been talk of allowing fully vaccinated travelers to the UK from the Amber List country without quarantine, and that could happen before the US opens on July 19.

