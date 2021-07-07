UK consumers want a connected shopping experience with mobile-friendly technology.





Mobile can be the key to attracting people to downtown. (Image: shutterstock)

UK shoppers are more likely to continue shopping online next year than any other country, and will use mobile to help with store visits.

According to a global survey of 20,000 shoppers conducted by consumer trends agency Foresight Factory and commissioned by Snap, UK consumers were more likely to prefer shopping online in the coming year than other countries including the US, France and Japan. I did.

More than 4 in 10 UK shoppers (44%) said they plan to do most of their clothing shopping online over the next 12 months. This is well above the global average of 38% and higher than almost all countries surveyed. Additionally, the study found that only 34% of Britons said that in-store shopping was their preferred way of shopping, compared to 43% worldwide.

However, despite a challenging year for the UK’s bustling streets due to the pandemic, half (49%) of UK shoppers said they’ve missed out on the social aspect of shopping, and 51% are frustrated by not being able to try on products.

‘Connected shopping’, where consumers can combine the convenience of a digital experience with the benefits of a physical store, is expected to be important in bringing consumers back to the downtown area. A third (30%) of UK shoppers say they will visit a store if there is an interactive service that allows them to virtually try-on and test items, and a fifth (19%) say they are more likely. To shop at stores that offer instant access to inventory information or online features such as courier services.

The study also found that shopping using augmented reality (AR) will continue to soar over the next five years, with the proportion of Gen Z* shoppers in the UK using AR using AR before making a purchase, expected to grow by 80%. More than half (54%) of UK consumers who have already used AR when shopping say AR encourages purchases.

The growth of e-commerce during the Covid-19 period will continue with 22% of UK shoppers expecting to shop more online in the next 12 months compared to last year, and 59% planning to do the same.

The study shows that new technologies can reduce the number of online items returned each year by up to 42%, the study found that online returns cost around $7.5 billion annually and only in the UK.

With 40% of UK consumers saying they are concerned about the environmental impact of online shopping, the demand for a more sustainable circular retail economy is also growing. Nearly half (46%) of UK shoppers surveyed made purchases through resale platforms, and more than 1 in 5 cite environmental reasons as a motive for their purchase.

Meabh Quoirin, CEO and co-owner of Foresight Factory, said: “Consumers are demonstrating a clear desire for the convenience and engagement of online shopping, along with the human interaction that comes with in-person shopping. ‘Connected shopping’ should be at the heart of a brand’s strategy to drive shoppers back to the store. Our research shows that when brands embrace technology, both in-store and online, they can further strengthen and deepen their relationships with consumers.”

Ed Couchman, General Manager of UK, Nordics and DACH at Snap, adds: “For a long time people thought the internet and technology were a real threat to retail, but this report clearly shows that those who are leveraging the benefits of technology are in the best position to shop. Shoppers can read reviews, compare prices, and use AR to They want to try the product, but they also enjoy the experience of walking into the store, talking to the staff and seeing the product. They want the best of both worlds.

Foresight Factory’s research has been conducted in 12 markets including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom and the United States.

