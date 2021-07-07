Daily COVID-19 infections in the UK surpass 32,000 for the first time since January, killing 33 | UK News





The UK has recorded another 32,548 COVID cases and 33 deaths, according to recent government statistics.

This is the highest daily total cases since January.

Today’s figure compares to 28,773 coronavirus cases and 37 deaths recorded on Tuesday.

This time last week, 26,068 cases and 14 deaths were reported.

Since an additional 238,937 COVID vaccines were administered on Tuesday, there were 85,811 first zaps and 153,126 second doses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was faced with questions from a strong liaison committee this afternoon, including the topic of COVID-19 and its impact on the country.

Earlier today, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Johnson of pushing the country towards a “summer of chaos and chaos” with plans to break out of the July 19 lockdown and move the country into the fourth and final phase of his roadmap. .

Image: Boris Johnson in front of the Liaison Committee

That’s despite health minister Sajid Javid admitting that there could be 100,000 coronavirus cases a day within a few weeks.

In response to the Prime Minister’s question, Sir Keir said, “Let’s clarify why the infection rate is so high, because the Prime Minister has allowed deltas, or you can call it a ‘Johnson variant’.”

Johnson said the government is taking a “prudent approach” by “moving from self-isolation to testing over the next few weeks.”

However, he has not repeatedly revealed how many people he expects to self-isolate this summer, or how many deaths, hospitalizations and long-term cases of COVID-19 he thinks will occur after restrictions are lifted on July 19.

Transport secretary Grant Sapps told the Transport Commission that starting July 19, planes, trains and buses could have their own coronavirus rules, including wearing masks.

‘A summer of chaos and chaos’ – from Starmer to PM

And elsewhere, thousands of women have reported changes in their menstrual cycles after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, experts say this is also common with other jabs, and that fertility is not affected by the inoculation.

