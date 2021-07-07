City watchdog eye measures to increase the diversity of financial services





The City of London oversight team has announced plans to bring diversity targets within financial regulation, including proposals to link managers’ salaries to inclusion and introduce gender and ethnic quotas to boards of directors.

Managers could report on employee diversity or face pay cuts, according to a discussion report released on Wednesday by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The report said it was too slow, the next step in regulators’ efforts to promote equity in financial services. Progress on diversity is important to ensuring future economic stability, he added.

“Collective thinking and overconfidence are often at the root of financial crises.

FCA Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Rathi said: “We are concerned that a lack of diversity and inclusion within the enterprise could undermine the quality of decision making. We look forward to a public debate about how we should use our powers. . . For the mutual benefit of the company and its customers.”

The proposal included linking senior leaders’ salaries to diversity targets as part of non-financial performance assessments to “encourage progress.” Although regulators said the implementation was not “normative” [diversity] can be the basis [salary] adjustment”.

recommendation

Companies may also be asked to set goals to increase the number of underrepresented groups on the board of directors and increase quotas for management positions below the board level and for customer-facing roles.

Yvonne Braun, an executive sponsor for the Association of British Insurers on diversity and inclusion, said the paper was “thinking” and “serious.” “If we were more diverse, we would have a better and more innovative field,” she added.

The paper noted that quotas already exist between banks and investment firms to increase female representation. A study in 2020 found that increased gender equality in boards significantly reduced the frequency of fine violations.

“We would welcome comments on whether there are instances of underrepresentation with respect to other characteristics, and we would apply such requirements to a wider range of entities,” the regulator said.

Proposals form part of the FCA and BoE’s discussion documents and have a September feedback deadline. Businesses were also asked to participate in a voluntary survey in the fall that would gather information on how businesses collect and classify diversity data. Regulators will develop a joint recommendation through consultations planned early next year.

The proposals in this paper also included expanding the evaluation of senior managers under the FCA’s “fit and appropriate” test to address diversity-related behaviors. Extends guidance on non-financial misconduct that may result in sanctions to include sexual harassment, harassment and discrimination.

Companies may request to collect data on new indicators, including the protected characteristics and socio-economic background of their employees. Regulators solicited feedback on how much such a proposal could create an “unnecessary burden”.

This report is published under new climate-related disclosure rules for companies on the UK stock market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/46a96a56-acf1-4569-993c-d071401c78b1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos