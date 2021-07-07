Opinion: The best way for the United States and other democracies to deal with China





The UK announced last year that it was ordering to remove all Huawei infrastructure from the country’s 5G networks by 2027. The European Parliament voted in May to halt ratification of an investment deal major between China and the European Union. And a number of developments have revitalized the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (“the Quad”), an informal group comprising the United States, Australia, India and Japan, including deadly border clashes between China and India last year and Beijing’s imposition of tariffs on Australian barley exports. The four countries are not only stepping up military and diplomatic relations with each other, but are also thinking more about how to collectively develop emerging technologies and deliver vaccines to Southeast Asia. In addition, the statement released after the G7 summit in June demonstrates how advances industrial democracies are rallying around concerns about China, calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, “including … in China”; committing to “challenge[e] non-market policies and practices ”; urging China to “respect human rights and fundamental freedoms”, especially in Xinjiang and Hong Kong; noting “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”; and expressing its opposition to “any unilateral attempt to change the status quo and increase tensions” in the East and South China Seas. Even as China’s diplomatic position in much of the developed world is shrinking, its economic centrality is rapidly increasing : it recorded record exports last year and its real GDP is expected to increase by 8.4% this year. Facing Beijing, the United States and its allies and Democratic partners within the G7, but also outside it – here (Australia, India and South Korea in particular) will invariably adopt different mixtures of competition, confrontation and cooperation, making a unified coalition unlikely. Indeed, if they orient their collective agenda too narrowly around counterbalancing influence. from China, they risk amplifying the differences between their approaches.

However, there are at least some fronts on which they will likely and correctly pursue wider and more sustained coordination in handling Beijing’s resurgence, with global supply chains and technology standards among the most important.

Global supply chains

Some policymakers fear that China may use its manufacturing prowess to exert coercive leverage.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the dangers of relying too much on a single country for vital products. Especially in the early months of the pandemic, many countries with limited national stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) and minimal capacity for rapid production could do little to help their frontline medical workers until the end of the day. arrival of consignments of PPE from China.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the dangers of relying too much on a single country for vital products. Especially in the early months of the pandemic, many countries with limited national stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) and minimal capacity for rapid production could do little to help their frontline medical workers until the end of the day. arrival of consignments of PPE from China.

Many advanced industrial democracies therefore have long taken steps to improve their individual and collective resilience. In March, US firm Energy Fuels and Canadian firm Neo Performance Materials announced a partnership to strengthen rare earth supply chains in North America and Europe. In April, the United States and Japan agreed to "partner on sensitive supply chains, including semiconductors," while Australia, India and Japan launched an initiative aimed at building the resilience of various supply chains that cross Asia-Pacific.

While it will likely take decades to recalibrate these various production paths, such efforts are prudent first steps.

Technological standards

Advanced industrial democracies are also poised to play a more active role in shaping the standards that will govern emerging core technologies.

In January, India and Japan signed an agreement to strengthen ties in various fields of communication and information technology, including telecommunications security. In March, the European Union and Japan signed a declaration to cooperate more closely on the development of common 5G standards. That same month, the Quad established a Critical and Emerging Technology Working Group to improve coordination in the development of technology standards. The G7 endorsed a collaborative framework on digital technical standards at its summit in June, and Washington and Brussels soon after launched a Trade and Technology Council that will help strengthen cooperation between the United States and the EU on artificial intelligence and “Internet of Things” standards.

Here too, it will take time for these initiatives to bear fruit. Technological standards are gradually emerging, and democracies have major disagreements among themselves about what those standards should be, and not just what Beijing promulgates. Yet they should continue to try to shape standards around the technologies that will underpin economic development in this century.

If China redoubles its efforts in its current diplomacy, it will intensify the alignment of advanced industrial democracies not only on global supply chains and technological standards, but also potentially on even more sensitive issues, including rights violations. of Peking man and the vast maritime claims. As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary, the country’s leaders would do well to consider how Beijing could recalibrate its foreign policy. Yet even if democratic governments take a tougher line on China, companies may not follow suit. Indeed, the strength of Beijing’s recovery underscores how difficult it will be for other countries to reduce their economic dependence in the short and even medium term. In addition, advanced industrial democracies cannot cope with pandemics, climate change and other transnational challenges without maintaining a cooperative base with China, which accounts for 16% of global production and 18% of its population.

Cooperation on China is likely to be selective, resembling more of a patchwork of problem-specific agreements between different groups of countries than a cohesive set of strategic policies. This cooperation should inform, not dictate, the agenda pursued by the United States and its long-standing allies and partners; above all, they should ensure that the world emerging from the pandemic is better able to withstand and recover from short-term crises and longer-term stresses.

