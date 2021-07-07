Increasing legal disputes against UK companies





Legal Futures Associate Allianz Legal Protection

No company wants it, but legal disputes are very common in organizations in the UK. Threats and complaints have more than doubled in the past two years, and five years have been even more horrendous. Over half of all businesses (56%) faced accusations, allegations or allegations of illegal activity during this period.

In this blog post, we look at why legal disputes are on the rise, what businesses can expect in the future, and how to mitigate the risks.

Disputes arise from all angles. However, a study by risk management and insurance brokerage firm Gallagher found that employee-related accidents account for the majority (44%) of disputes, with unfair dismissal, discrimination, workplace harassment, and constructive dismissal being the most common. This may be a direct result of individuals becoming more aware of their employment rights and the protections afforded under the Equality Act of 2010.

Customers and customers make up an additional 45%. The coronavirus has highlighted this as the pandemic led 6 out of 10 companies to threaten others or take legal action last year. This was the result of a breach of contract or because the money was owed.

What has been the subject of legal questions in the last six months?

As UK companies enter the post-COVID-19 world, the subject is becoming clearer in the types of legal questions companies have.

Employment law is a hot topic. While it may seem like delaying the inevitable in some cases, the retreat plan has been effective in keeping people in employment during the difficult 15 months. As the plan ends in September, businesses will have to make decisions that could ultimately lead to duplication.

But an added dimension to the already complex situation is that those who have worked for more than a year can now work for two years with little to no work and now have better access to employment tribunals. So if Furlough closes in September, it is likely that employment lawsuits will increase significantly.

The future of Covid and Brexit

The continuing impact of Brexit and Covid-19 could cause a surge in lawsuits. Gallagher argues that the situation has created the perfect storm, with 64% of businesses expecting their business lawsuits to remain at the same amount or increase this year.

Although cyber claims has continued to rise over the past five years, next year may see unmatched growth. The epidemic has increased the level of remote work and increased reliance on technology. However, that increases your cyber risk.

It is also the first situation and will be unprecedented. Lawphone, one of Allianz’s legal advisory helplines, highlighted calls from employers when individuals refuse to wear masks at work, seeking advice on whether this is feasible.

How businesses can mitigate legal risks

Given the environment, businesses should do what they can to mitigate legal risks. There are several ways you can do this.

Raising business awareness: There is evidence of increased rights awareness among employees, accounting for 44% of all disputes. Therefore, it is essential that employers’ knowledge evolve at the same rate to prevent an increase in these figures. Guaranteed legal costs for your business: We can guarantee legal representation and guarantee legal costs in the event of a claim. Seeking Advice: It is important that your business seek advice from professionals you can trust as soon as possible. Clarify Your Current Protection: Check with your insurance broker or your preferred insurance professional to see what protection your insurance policy offers. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): There is a way to get a correction without going to court. Arbitration is now recognized as one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to resolve disputes. Going to trial often means costly and lengthy litigation with no guarantees of a result that will satisfy both parties.

