Didi extends slip as Beijing crackdown sounds alarm bells for U.S.-listed Chinese companies

July 7 (Reuters) – Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday after China ordered the app to be removed from mobile app stores as part of a wider crackdown on Chinese companies listed abroad.

On its fifth day of listing as a U.S. listed company, the stock was last down 4.2%, about 28% below its offer price of $ 16.65.

Beijing on Tuesday extended its actions beyond the tech sector, pledging to step up control of Chinese companies listed overseas in order to crack down on illegal activities. Read more

China on Wednesday fined internet companies such as Didi, Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) for failing to secure approval of merger deals and previous acquisitions. Read more

US-listed shares of Alibaba and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N) lost 1.1% and 2.4% respectively.

Including Didi, the largest US listing of a Chinese company since 2014, a record $ 12.5 billion has been raised so far in 2021 from Chinese companies listed in the United States, data shows. by Refinitiv.

In a sign of investor nervousness over Didi, index publisher FTSE Russell also warned that it would not include Didi shares in its global stock indexes if trading was halted during Wednesday’s session. Read more

As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, trading in Didi shares had not been halted.

“For Didi, the situation is grim, but for Chinese companies preparing to list in the United States, it could be even darker,” said Samuel Indyk, senior analyst at uk.Investing.com.

Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio last month asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to block Didi’s IPO because China doesn’t allow auditors to exercise the same oversight as other companies listed in the United States.

“Allowing Didi, a China-based non-accountable company, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange was reckless and irresponsible,” he said Wednesday. “Beijing’s recent crackdown on the company only further underscores the risks Chinese companies pose to US investors.”

In June, the US Senate passed a bill led by Senator John Kennedy that would pressure China by requiring foreign companies to speed up their compliance with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board audits. The bill has yet to be passed in the United States House of Representatives.

“The decline in the value of Didi shares further underscores that the Chinese Communist Party is perhaps the greatest threat facing American investors today,” said a Kennedy associate.

Analytics firm S3 Partners has warned of a further increase in short sales of Chinese companies listed in the United States as the Beijing crackdown resulted in a third consecutive day of selling ridesharing giant Didi. Read more

Short-term interest in the group fell to $ 43.5 billion from $ 50.6 billion this year, while short-term interest as a percentage of free float fell to 3.81% from 5, 67%, reflecting the closing of some positions that were in the red after a market rally in January. and February, Ihor Dusaniwsky, general manager of predictive analytics at S3, said in a report.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, which tracks US-listed companies headquartered in China, has lost a third of its value from its February high, meaning short sellers who bet against the index during this period should have taken advantage.

“We have heard the discussions with the United States and China regarding more stringent IPO regulations,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It’s a small part of two superpowers at odds over a lot of things,” Detrick added. “It’s a consequence of a deeper rift.”

Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York, Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker

